Crash Course Episode 1 Review: Annu Kapoor’s show falls in the world of Kota Factory but…

Title: Crash Course

Cast: Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Siddharth Kak

Director: Vijay Maurya

Platform: Amazon Prime

Five minutes into Crash Course and you are forced to think about how it falls in a world similar to the TVF cult series, Kota Factory. Two coaching classes, fighting against each other to be at the top, putting the career of their students at stakes. The first episode of the series takes us into the world of coaching classes and the politics that exist within to mint money. Director Vijay Maurya introduces multiple characters in the first episode and even tries to subtly infuse the traits of every character.

He succeeds in telling us who his characters are and what they would stand for in the series. He also manages to bring forth the idea of how teaching was passion for the ones from the era gone by, whereas for the current lot, it’s a mere business preposition. Maurya also weaves in the generational gap between a father (AK Sir), who is firm believer in the power of education and a son, who is a shrewd businessman, ready to put the career of students at stake.

The production values are fine, same can be said for background score too. The drama also sets up in the first half as the two competitors in the coaching world – Jindal and Batra– in a battle of one upmanship, just belittle the efforts of the real achievers. While Kota Factory was more subtle in its approach, Crash Course is a lot more on the face. The sub-tracks of hostel lives aren’t as endearing as one would want them to be (at-least in the first episode), but the fight between two businessmen is what manages to hold attention.

The performances are fine with Annu Kapoor leading the show and getting support from Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri and Siddharth Kak. All in all, Crash Course is a distant relative of Kota Factory, which builds some tension in the first episode but lacks the novelty due to an already iconic series in the same space.

Also Read| Darlings Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew’s film is a mirror and a reminder