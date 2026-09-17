Daayra Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s gripping moral battle questions one’s idea of justice

Content Warning: This article has references to r*pe and m*rder. Reader discretion is advised.

Plot

Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra walks into a difficult conversation from the very first minute and refuses to make it the audience feel comfortable. The Hindi crime thriller follows DCP Ajooni Kohli played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is assigned to investigate an incident involving DCP Raman Kumar portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team. Raman encounters four men accused of r*ping and m*rdering a young girl. While a large section of society celebrates the encounter as instant justice, questions surrounding the incident soon begin to emerge.

Ajooni starts examining every detail, making it clear that she is investigating an incident and not simply targeting her colleagues. What follows is a layered investigation that gradually moves beyond the crime itself. The film explores delayed justice, accountability, institutional power and the deeply uncomfortable question of whether those accused of horrific crimes should always be dealt with the established process.

What Works

The biggest strength of Daayra is its writing and the professional friction between Kareena and Prithviraj's characters. Meghna Gulzar, along with Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, constructs the narrative around a moral dilemma rather than a straightforward battle between good and evil. The film asks where justice ends and injustice begins. You may understand Raman’s reasoning while simultaneously questioning his methods, just as you can support Ajooni’s commitment to procedure.

Technically, the film remains controlled. The cinematography and editing serve the narrative rather than distracting from it, while the background score builds anticipation, tension, and heartbreak at the right moments. The screenplay also maintains momentum. Daayra does not spend unnecessary time stretching its central conflict. The search keeps moving, while the parallel journeys of Ajooni and Raman allow the audience to understand both characters. The film also builds towards a pre-climax that is extremely unsettling, making the horror of the crime impossible to dismiss as just another plot device.

What Doesn’t Work

Daayra is not without its limitations. Its extremely heavy subject matter and consistently intense atmosphere can make parts of the film emotionally exhausting. There is little room for relief because the narrative remains committed to its disturbing subject for most of its runtime. While that seriousness fits the story, the experience makes one feel overwhelmed. The film also demands patience as it layers its moral questions instead of delivering a usual thriller.

Acting Performances

Kareena Kapoor Khan delivers a strong performance as DCP Ajooni Kohli. She brings authority to the character without turning her into the stereotypical aggressive cop often seen in crime dramas. Ajooni’s strength comes through her principles, restraint and dialogue, while Kareena effectively conveys the emotional weight of investigating such a disturbing case.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is equally impressive as DCP Raman Kumar. He gives Raman an imposing presence without overplaying the character. There is a quiet intensity to his performance, particularly because Raman genuinely believes in his approach to justice.

The supporting cast adds further depth. Kshitee Jog leaves a lasting impression with a performance that communicates pain and emotion even without excessive dialogue. Jitendra Joshi, Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, and Biswapati Sarkar among others are effective in their respective parts and help create a believable world.

Final Verdict

Daayra is at its most effective when it refuses to tell the audience what to think. It presents law and morality as two forces constantly colliding, while allowing viewers to sit with the discomfort of both perspectives. The film does not glorify or condemn either side outright; instead, it examines the consequences of choosing one path over another.

Meghna Gulzar once again demonstrates her ability to approach complicated subjects with seriousness and restraint. Daayra is driven by a subject that demands conversation, but this time the filmmaker places the audience directly inside a moral conflict. The disturbing crime, the investigation and Raman’s actions eventually converge into a larger question about the justice people demand versus the justice the system is designed to deliver.

Ultimately, Daayra is a gripping and uncomfortable watch that stays with you beyond the end credits. Its most significant achievement is not providing an answer but making the audience question their own idea of justice. For viewers looking for a crime thriller, Meghna Gulzar’s film offers plenty to think about long after leaving the theatre.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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