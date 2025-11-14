De De Pyaar De 2 Review: The final 20 minutes of Ajay Devgn, Rakul and Madhavan's film flip this rom-com into a laugh riot

Plot

De De Pyaar De 2, a sequel to the 2019 hit, picks up right where the first film left off. Ajay Devgn returns as Ashish Mehra, who’s now ready to take the next big step with his much-younger girlfriend Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh). The challenge? Convincing her parents, played by R. Madhavan (Rajji Khurana) and Gautami Kapoor (Anju Khurana), to accept their 24-year age gap.

The Khuranas proudly call themselves ‘educated,’ ‘progressive’ and ‘modern,’ but when it comes to their daughter’s marriage, old-school fears and the dreaded ‘log kya kahenge’ (What will society say?) creep right in. What unfolds is a situational comedy about love, family, and societal expectations, all wrapped in Luv Ranjan’s signature wit.

What Works

For starters, De De Pyaar De 2 knows exactly what it wants to be, a clean, family entertainer that doesn’t drift from its genre. Director Anshul Sharma keeps the humour light and relatable, and that’s what makes it work.

The real hero of the film, though, is its dialogue. Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain deliver sharp, playful lines that land perfectly onscreen. The camaraderie between Ajay Devgn and Jaaved Jaaferi (Ronak) is a treat; their scenes together are pure gold.

The film looks gorgeous too, stunning locations, stylish costumes, and slick cinematography elevate the experience. Ajay and R. Madhavan’s onscreen clash brings just the right mix of tension and humour, making their tug-of-war easily the highlight of the film.

What Doesn’t

If only the music matched the film’s energy. Apart from Aakhri Salaam by Sagar Bhatia, the rest of the album doesn’t stay with you. 3 Shaukk by Karan Aujla and Jaani is forgettable, and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Jhoom Sharabi remix doesn’t quite hit the right note.

The pacing dips slightly in the second half, but it regains momentum soon enough and builds towards a fun, satisfying climax.

Here's a glimpse of the film, De De Pyaar De 2:

Performances

Ajay Devgn fits seamlessly into the role of a mature, grounded 52-year-old boyfriend who balances charm with restraint. Rakul Preet Singh captures the emotional push and pull between being a dutiful daughter and a devoted girlfriend beautifully.

R. Madhavan, with his effortless screen presence, commands attention in every frame, especially in one scene where his conscience catches up to him. Gautami Kapoor is perfectly cast as Mrs. Khurana.

Jaaved Jaaferi is the true show-stealer, his impeccable timing, effortless humour, and surprise dance act bring the house down. Meezaan Jafri (Sameer Khurana) plays his part with ease, and his onscreen ‘jugalbandi’ with father Jaaved adds warmth to the film. Ishita Dutta supports well, while Suhasini Mulay leaves a lasting impact despite her brief appearance.

Final Verdict

De De Pyaar De 2 is a clean, witty comedy that proves sharp writing can elevate even the simplest of plots. With clever callbacks to Ajay Devgn’s filmography, laugh-out-loud moments, and strong performances all around, it’s a feel-good entertainer that you can easily enjoy with your family. A one-time watch will do you no harm.

