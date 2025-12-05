Dhurandhar Movie Review: Don’t let runtime fool you, Aditya Dhar fires up a crackling Ranveer-Akshaye showdown

Plot:

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar takes us to the early 2000s, deep into Karachi’s dangerous Lyari district, where a young Indian spy is on the country’s most risky mission yet. After the ISI hijacks an Indian aircraft and bombs the Delhi Parliament, the Intelligence Bureau is pushed into action.

R. Madhavan as IB (Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal) sends a wounded yet determined young man, Ranveer Singh, across the border with one powerful line: “Tu ghayal hai, isliye ghatak hai.” What follows is the riveting story of how this boy infiltrates Karachi’s infamous underworld gang helmed by the merciless Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, eventually becoming one of its most trusted faces, all while secretly feeding intel to the Indian government.

What works for Dhurandhar

The film truly comes alive in its second half, which is intense, fast-paced, and full of surprises. Aditya Dhar handles the story with great care, every scene is thought through, and the world-building is rich and believable. The screenplay is very tight. There’s so much happening that if you blink, you might miss something important. Still, nothing feels forced; the story grows naturally, and the character arcs are extremely strong.

One of the best parts is the music and background score, unique, powerful, and perfectly matched to the film’s mood. The background music supports the action without ever overshadowing it.

The film also brings back the flavour of classic 70s and 80s action cinema – high-stakes moments, dramatic showdowns, and scenes where the audience can’t help but think, “Aur maaro!” The detailing is fantastic too. From the culture to the politics to the functioning of the underworld, the research shines through in every frame.

What doesn’t work for Dhurandhar

The biggest drawback is the 3-plus-hour runtime. Audiences who enjoy geopolitics, spy thrillers, and heavy political drama will stay hooked, but those looking for a quick entertainer might find the length challenging. It requires patience.

Acting performances in Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh delivers one of his most powerful performances, intense, emotional, and completely controlled. It may even top his work as Alauddin Khilji.

Akshaye Khanna is chilling as Rehman Dakait. He owns the screen every time he appears and makes the character unforgettable.

R. Madhavan brings quiet strength to his role as the IB Chief. He’s sharp, confident, and compelling.

Despite Arjun Rampal's limited screen time, it leaves an impact and makes you dislike his character, just as intended.

Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Sanjay Dutt steps in to crack down on Karachi’s underworld. He’s strong and steady in his performance.

Rakesh Bedi provides much-needed relief from the film’s heavy tone, and his character plays an important role throughout.

Sara Arjun is wonderful as the female lead. Despite initial discussions around the age gap between her and Ranveer, their chemistry works beautifully on screen. Their romantic scenes are gentle, warm, and surprisingly moving.

Final Verdict of Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a gripping, emotional, and thoroughly engaging spy thriller. With powerful performances from Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, strong direction by Aditya Dhar, and a story filled with action, love, patriotism, and memorable villains, the film is made for the big screen.

And just when you think the story is done, the makers reveal the sequel, titled Revenge, releasing on March 19, 2026.

