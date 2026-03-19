Dhurandhar The Revenge Review: Ranveer Singh’s power-packed act, mind-blowing twists make this 4-hour gamble pay off

Plot

Ranveer Singh-headlined Dhurandhar The Revenge has a runtime of 229 minutes and 6 seconds, nearly four hours. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the second instalment revolves around Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian agent locked in a high-stakes battle against Pakistan’s ISI chief, Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal.

The narrative traces Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s transformation into Hamza, how he navigates enemy territory with restraint and grit, and whether he ultimately succeeds in his mission as Sher-e-Baloch. The film answers all these questions while keeping the stakes consistently high.

What Works

Aditya Dhar’s sharp writing and meticulous detailing stand out. The chapter-wise narrative structure simplifies the storytelling, ensuring clarity without disrupting the flow. Dhar keeps the audience engaged throughout, despite the lengthy runtime.

The mid-introduction of key characters adds intrigue, while the emotional quotient emerges as the film’s biggest strength. Patriotism runs high, with several moments designed to evoke applause.

Given the scale of action and bombing sequences, the film leans heavily on CGI and largely delivers. Dhar’s direction deserves applause; holding together an almost four-hour narrative in today’s short attention-span era is no small feat.

The recurring surprises and special cameos add to the excitement, making the viewing experience consistently engaging.

What Doesn’t

The first half, particularly the second chapter, feels slightly sluggish. Additionally, while the background score of the first instalment became iconic, the BGM here doesn’t quite match up to those expectations.

That said, the music still has its moments; the sad version of Gehra Hua and the emotional climax track by Arijit Singh leave an impact, alongside a few well-placed classics.

Revisit the trailer of Dhurandhar The Revenge below:

Performances

Ranveer Singh proves yet again why he’s considered one of the finest actors of his generation. From emotionally charged scenes to high-octane action, his range is exceptional. He immerses himself completely into the character, seamlessly transitioning from vulnerability to intensity.

R. Madhavan, as IB Director Ajay Sanyal, is pivotal and brings gravitas to the narrative. His restrained performance anchors the film beautifully.

Arjun Rampal, as the antagonist, is convincingly menacing, making you truly loathe his character.

Rakesh Bedi continues as the cunning politician Jameel Jamali, blending humour with sharp intelligence, while playing a crucial role in the story.

Sara Arjun, though limited in screen time, offers sincere support to the narrative.

Final Verdict

Don’t let the runtime deter you, Dhurandhar The Revenge is a cinematic experience worth investing in. Stay back for the post-credit reveal, which ties up a lingering curiosity around Ranveer Singh’s look in the film.

And yes, Ranveer Singh, we need that haircare routine.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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