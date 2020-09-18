Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Review: Konkona, Bhumi effortlessly carry the film as they aim for stars

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare released today on Netflix. The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in leading roles. Find out below if it's worth your time.

Movie Name: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey, Kubbra Sait, Amol Parashar and Karan Kundra.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Director: Alankrita Shrivastava

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Ratings: 3/5

The last time Alankrita Shrivastava made headlines, back in 2016, tongues wagged and drama unfolded on news channels. The filmmaker dared to tell us what was under the burkha, with Lipstick Under My Burkha. Four years since it rocked the censor board and theatres, Shrivastava has returned to helm yet another similar project titled Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The filmmaker reunited with Konkana Sen Sharma for the film while adding Bhumi Pednekar to the mix. The sinfully good combination was teased in the trailers. But did it live up to expectations? We're here to tell you just that!

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is set in the flats of Noida. Like the constructions of Delhi's neighbouring planned city still underway, Dolly and Kitty's dreams are still under construction which shine ever so bright in the darkness. Dolly (Konkona Sen Sharma) is a Noida-based account department employee who wants nothing but the best for her small family. Comprising of her husband and two sons, she dreams of a better lifestyle and a good future for her family. On the other hand, Kitty (Bhumi Pednekar) is Dolly's cousin sister, a clueless 20 something who moves to Noida from a small town in Bihar and joins a call centre catering to provide "romance" for desperate men.

As Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare unfolds, viewers are taken into both their lives, one step at a time. The film gives a glimpse of Dolly's mundane sex life, her hope to build her home while she battles with one of her sons identifying as a girl. As for Kitty, the lonely Kitty finds herself falling in love with Pradeep (the charming Vikrant Massey) over their phone calls. As the movie inches to the climax, Dolly finds herself a new lover as her cheating husband crosses paths with Kitty via the "romance" service and the lonely soul falling prey to Pradeep's false act of love.

Having grown up in a patriarchal society, both the characters attempt to reach for their own version of the stars. But when they do stretch their arms towards the sky, the society chops it off, leaving them to re-root and re-grow. While we aren't going to delve into more spoilers, we will tell you that Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare feels like an urbanised version of Alankrita's own Lipstick Under My Burkha.

With just two characters, unlike the four in her previous outing, and supporting female characters including Kubbra Sait, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is another film where a woman tells another woman's story. There are various parts of the film that shine. For example, when Dolly risks seeking love outside her marriage but is hesitant and hopes to give her husband yet another chance. The self-doubt, the guilt that doesn't seem to engulf men often, is portrayed well by the writer, director and Konkana herself.

Speaking of Konkona, the actress proves yet again that she can pull any performance with ease and conviction. In scenes featuring Bhumi, Konkona holds all your attention. Amol Parashar shares most of his scenes with Konkona and he helps the actress elevate her performance.

Bhumi also delivers a good performance. There is a scene where she escapes a hotel room after she is fooled into being an escort and finds herself in a car calming herself down to bhajans that sends shivers down the spine. Another portion where she tactfully deals with thirsty clients while dying a little inside stands outs. However, this isn't Bhumi's best performance. There were a few moments where it was hard to gauge her mood, especially in scenes featuring Konkana.

These hiccups weigh the movie down. If that wasn't all, the narration's attempt to shift gear from Kitty to Dolly impacts the movie as well. The numerous elements introduced in both their lives makes the film long and reduces its pace. The film's pace could have been a little faster to keep the audiences hooked until the end. The movie gives birth to numerous questions but no concrete answers, leaving the audiences wondering the motive of a particular scene.

The music blends into the movie enough for it to play in the background and change the vibe of the film instead of distracting the viewers from the narration.

Final Verdict: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare puts a spotlight on women suppressed of their needs and dreams regardless of the cities they live in through two relatable characters. Watch it for the brilliant performances and the slice of life vibe.

