Don’t Be Shy Review: A fun coming-of-age romantic comedy that forgets its tone and ends up as a decent entertainer

Don’t Be Shy, the romantic comedy film starring Aarushi Bajaj, Bianca Arora, Ansh Duggal, and more in lead roles, was released on the OTT platform Prime Video on September 25, 2026. If you’re planning to watch the romantic comedy film, co-produced by Alia Bhatt, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Don’t Be Shy follows Shyamili “Shy” Das, a college student from a middle-class family in Mumbai who is embarrassed by her background and pretends to be wealthy. She tells her friends that her parents live in London and run an exclusive boutique, while secretly dreaming of marrying her rich boyfriend, Mayank Jhunjhunwalla, and securing a lavish future.

However, Shy’s carefully planned life falls apart when Mayank decides to abandon his family business and pursue his passion for singing. Unable to accept his decision, Shy belittles his ambition, leading to their breakup. As Mayank moves on with the kind-hearted Tara, Shy’s jealousy drives her into a misguided revenge plan that backfires at a disastrous college event.

After losing everything she built on lies, Shy hits rock bottom and is forced to confront her insecurities, reconcile with her family and rediscover the importance of authenticity, with her childhood friend Dhruv by her side. What happens to Shy is explored in the movie.

What works in Don’t Be Shy

Don’t Be Shy gets much of its charm from its primary cast and vibrant presentation. Aarushi Bajaj is a standout; the actress brings in effortless comic timing and a lively Gen-Z attitude to the lead role. Bianca Arora is equally impressive, emerging as a promising talent with her natural charm, depth and screen presence.

The film also refreshingly moves away from the familiar “ex-rivals” trope, choosing to build a warm and supportive female friendship instead of relying on petty rivalry. Anurag Basu is another highlight, bringing plenty of warmth and humour as Shy’s lovable, food-loving father.

Visually, the film embraces glossy college aesthetics, colourful campus events and high-energy sequences. Ram Sampath’s breezy and melodic soundtrack complements the film’s youthful mood and makes it an easygoing weekend watch.

Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in Don’t Be Shy

Despite its appealing presentation, Don’t Be Shy feels somewhat superficial, with its focus on Gen-Z aesthetics coming at the expense of deeper emotional exploration. The film also becomes predictable in its second half, falling back on familiar rom-com conventions after the initial breakup twist.

The narrative tries to accommodate several college-drama subplots, which occasionally take attention away from the central story. The pacing also loses momentum after the interval as the conflict is stretched out. Additionally, several supporting actors, including Neha Dhupia, are underutilized and given limited material to make an impact.

The Performances

Aarushi Bajaj delivers a sincere performance, effectively portraying Shy’s transition from a controlling and confident college student to a vulnerable young woman. Bianca Arora is a standout, bringing natural charm and energy to her role without overdoing it.

Ansh Duggal adds quiet depth to his character and shares convincing chemistry with Shy. Piyush Khati brings charm to his role, particularly in the early portions, although his character becomes more predictable as the story progresses.

Anurag Basu and Kunaal Roy Kapur provide warmth and humour in their limited screen time, while Neha Dhupia is underutilized in a brief role that offers her little opportunity to make an impact.

The Verdict

Don’t Be Shy is a decent one-time-watch entertainer that works best for its energy and humour. While the predictable second half and uneven pacing keep it from making a lasting impact, the cast and light-hearted moments make it a casual popcorn flick.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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