Drishyam The Conclusion Review: Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar owns the screen in a gripping finale; Last 30 mins deliver mindblowing climax

Plot

Drishyam: The Conclusion continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, and his family as the consequences of the events from the previous films continue to haunt them. This time, the stakes are considerably higher, with Vijay facing a formidable new challenge that threatens to expose everything he has painstakingly protected. The narrative builds towards the inevitable confrontation between Vijay and the forces determined to uncover the truth.

SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat, makes a dynamic entry to search for Sameer Deshmukh's

culprit and punish Vijay Salgaonkar. Apart from him, Meera Deshmukh, played by Tabu returns with an intensified desire for vengeance to end Vijay once and for all.



What Works

The writing and direction are easily among the film's strongest aspects. Director Abhishek Pathak wisely avoids repeating what has already worked. Instead, the narrative introduces a fresh layer to the central conflict and gradually builds towards the inevitable confrontation. The screenplay keeps the suspense alive while allowing the emotional stakes to remain at the heart of the story.

The first-half confrontation between Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat stands out. Their contrasting screen energies create tremendous tension, making their exchanges among the most memorable portions of the film. The courtroom sequences are equally effective, with the opening sequence involving Prakash Raj, Devgn and his family immediately establishing the stakes. The climax is another major strength. It delivers on the questions surrounding the story and delivers a fitting conclusion. The background score further elevates the suspense, adding intensity to several crucial moments.



What Doesn't Work

The first half feels slightly slow-paced and takes some time to gather momentum. That remains the only noticeable drawback in the film. However, the narrative quickly picks up pace in the second half, more than making up for the initial sluggishness.



Acting Performances

Ajay Devgn once again proves why Vijay Salgaonkar remains one of his most memorable characters. The fact that he remains amongst the rare actors who can also act with their eyes is beyond commendable. His controlled performance communicates the character's intelligence, fear and determination without relying on exaggerated expressions. His pre-interval confrontation with Jaideep Ahlawat is particularly impressive.

Jaideep Ahlawat is terrific and brings a completely different energy to the Drishyam universe. His performance is restrained, authoritative and menacing without becoming theatrical. His chemistry and confrontations with Devgn provide the film with some of its strongest dramatic moments.

Tabu is fabulous, bringing anger, pain, determination and revenge to her character with conviction. Prakash Raj adds considerable gravitas, while Shriya Saran takes us back to her character Nandini's innocence. Rajat Kapoor brings dignity to his role, and Kamlesh Sawant makes an impact and delivers the comic punch whenever he appears. Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav deliver decent acts despite having limited material to work with.



Final Verdict

Drishyam: The Conclusion delivers where it matters most right from the writing, performances to building the tension, and climax. Abhishek Pathak successfully expands the franchise without losing its core identity, while Ajay Devgn remains its undisputed emotional anchor.

Jaideep Ahlawat's arrival adds fresh conflict, Tabu continues to command attention, and the courtroom and climax sequences provide the required dramatic highs. With a satisfying finale, Drishyam The Conclusion emerges as a strong concluding chapter.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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