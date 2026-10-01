Dupahiya Season 2 Review: Gajraj Rao retains first edition’s charm while the series lacks freshness of predecessor

Dupahiya Season 2 stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and others in key roles, with Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' joining the ensemble.

The nine-episode web series is set in the aftermath of the first season and is streaming on Prime Video from October 1, 2026. If you’re planning to watch the show online, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.



The Plot

Dupahiya Season 2 returns to Dhadakpur with its familiar mix of quirky characters and chaotic situations. The story revolves around two major developments: the installation of a mobile tower on Banwari Jha’s barren land and Roshni’s determination to clear her SSC examination.

Banwari, whose financial troubles have worsened after being suspended from his teaching job, gets an opportunity to turn things around when a telecom company offers him Rs 2 lakh and a monthly payment of Rs 17,000 to install a mobile tower on his field. However, the deal soon sparks envy and suspicion among the villagers, with rumors spreading about the possible effects of the tower. Pushplata joins the villagers in protesting against its installation, adding to the chaos in Dhadakpur.

Meanwhile, Roshni is determined to clear her SSC exam despite the pressure mounting around her. With Amavas and Bhugol’s help, she attempts to find a shortcut by contacting fixer Pratham Kumar for access to the exam paper. However, things take an unexpected turn when Kuber ends up becoming the one to help her.

As Mithlesh begins to suspect that something is amiss, the villagers find themselves caught between the mobile tower controversy, Roshni’s exam troubles and a seven-day deadline. With humor and a simple mystery unfolding, Dupahiya Season 2 once again brings the eccentric residents of Dhadakpur into the spotlight.



What works in Dupahiya Season 2

Dupahiya 2 retains the biggest strength of the series: the world of Dhadakpur. The fictional village feels grounded rather than caricatured, with rustic production design and familiar dynamics giving the show an authentic sense of place. The clash between traditional beliefs and modern technology, particularly through the mobile tower track, creates several amusing situations.

The season also introduces a more ambitious set of conflicts. The seven-day countdown surrounding the mobile tower and Roshni’s SSC examination gives the story a sense of urgency, while the parallel tracks involving Banwari’s land, Roshni’s exam troubles, and Bhugol’s attempts to build a digital presence keep the narrative moving.

The ensemble cast remains one of the show's strongest aspects. Gajraj Rao continues to make the most of Banwari’s comic situations, while characters such as Amavas and Roshni are given more substantial arcs.

The writing continues to deliver witty dialogue and situational humor, particularly when the villagers react to unfamiliar technology and rumors. The editing generally handles the multiple storylines efficiently, especially during the central conflicts, while the background score complements the show's satirical and easy-going tone.



What doesn’t work in Dupahiya Season 2

The biggest drawback is the loss of freshness. While the new conflicts give the season a different premise, the writing sometimes appears too focused on recreating the eccentricity and chaos that worked previously. Several situations feel deliberately constructed for comedic gags rather than emerging organically from the characters and setting.

Moreover, the humor is uneven. Some jokes land well, but others are stretched beyond their impact, creating noticeable dry patches. The screenplay also becomes overcrowded as it moves between multiple subplots, with certain tracks contributing less to the central narrative than others. The romantic subplot, in particular, lacks depth and fails to create much interest.

The seven-day countdown provides a clear structure, but its progression can become predictable. The pacing also slows when the story shifts away from the tower and examination conflicts, making some portions feel unnecessarily extended.

Technically, Dupahiya 2 maintains the visual identity established for Dhadakpur. However, the familiar visual approach does not offer much in terms of fresh cinematic expression. The background score supports the mood but rarely adds significant tension to the ticking-clock premise.

Ultimately, Dupahiya 2 remains an easy and entertaining watch, largely because of its characters and occasional bursts of sharp humor. However, the season's crowded screenplay and inconsistent comedy prevent it from matching the effortless charm of its predecessor.



The Performances

Gajraj Rao remains the standout, bringing effortless comic timing and warmth to the role. Sparsh Shrivastava is sincere and energetic, while Shivani Raghuvanshi keeps her character grounded.

Bhuvan Arora brings plenty of charm and energy to his role, while Renuka Shahane adds warmth to the ensemble. Dinesh Lal Yadav and Yashpal Sharma fit comfortably into the world of Dhadakpur, although the former’s role could have been explored further.



The Verdict

Dupahiya 2 retains Dhadakpur's charm through its quirky characters and grounded setting. However, inconsistent humor, a crowded screenplay, and predictable stretches prevent it from having the same impact as the first season.

Overall, it remains a breezy and entertaining watch, even if it does not quite reach the same heights as its predecessor.



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