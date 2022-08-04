EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya in talks with DJ Tillu director Vimal Krishna for his next

Naga Chaitanya is grabbing a lot of attention, on a personal as well as professional front. He is all set to make his big Hindi debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Well, Naga Chaitanya is quite upbeat about his role in the film. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Naga Chaitanya is in talks with DJ Tillu director Vimal Krishna.

"Chaitanya Akkineni and Vimal Krishna have known each other for a while, and have been wanting to collaborate with each other. Chay recently met Vimal, heard the storyline, and the two will soon sit for the final narration. He has already liked the script. If everything falls in place, the film will go on floors in September," informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya's last film Thank You opened on a very dull note at the box office. This is the weakest opening for the actor.

Naga Chaitanya is not allowing himself to be boxed in by any genre. He is trying different genres of films, from love stories to action-drama. He will soon make his OTT debut with 'Dhootha', Amazon Prime Video's first Telugu original, a supernatural horror film. The series, helmed by Vikram K Kumar also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam among others.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, it is one of the most-awaited movies starring superstar Aamir Khan. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump.

On the other hand, Vimal Krishna made his directorial debut with DJ Tillu, headlined by Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Release in February 2022, the film emerged as the first commercially successful Telugu production of 2022.

