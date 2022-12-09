Faadu: A Love Story Ep 1 and 2 Review: Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati shine in this slow-paced series

Cast: Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati, Abhilash Thapliyal, Shishir Sharma, Deepak Sampat, Neeraj Kashyap, Daya Shankar Pandey

Plot

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Faadu: A Love Story is about two unconventional lovers, Abhay (Pavail Gulati) and Manjiri (Saiyami Kher). Even though they come from two completely different backgrounds, their love for poetry brings them together. Abhay, who comes from Mumbai's slum area, has a different approach towards life and aspires to reach his aspirations faster than time - from where he can see his rags-to-riches story. On the other hand, Manjiri, who hails from Konkan, has a different philosophy about life. The intense love story also shows how Abhay faces a lot of struggles while making a choice between his love and need and greed for money.

What's Hot?

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has managed to show this unusual and intense love story in the most realistic way possible. She along with DOP (Director of Photography) Navagat Prakash have also captured the essence of ‘Amchi Mumbai’ through their lens. The series is shot across the real slum areas of Mumbai. The poetic romance is beautifully written by Saumya Joshi. Even the background music composed by Santhosh Narayanan goes well with the scenes.

The series shows the past and present of Abhay and Manjiri and the constant to-and-fro shots make it a little confusing. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari along with Editor Chandrashekhar Prajapati could have focused a bit more on sharpening this portion of Faadu: A Love Story. The first two episodes start on a slow note, and the lazy pace plays a spoilsport.