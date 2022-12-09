Faadu: A Love Story Ep 1 and 2 Review: Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati shine in this slow-paced series
Planning to watch Faadu: A Love Story? Read Pinkvilla’s review of this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial.
Name: Faadu: A Love Story
Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Cast: Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati, Abhilash Thapliyal, Shishir Sharma, Deepak Sampat, Neeraj Kashyap, Daya Shankar Pandey
Plot
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Faadu: A Love Story is about two unconventional lovers, Abhay (Pavail Gulati) and Manjiri (Saiyami Kher). Even though they come from two completely different backgrounds, their love for poetry brings them together. Abhay, who comes from Mumbai's slum area, has a different approach towards life and aspires to reach his aspirations faster than time - from where he can see his rags-to-riches story. On the other hand, Manjiri, who hails from Konkan, has a different philosophy about life. The intense love story also shows how Abhay faces a lot of struggles while making a choice between his love and need and greed for money.
What's Hot?
Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has managed to show this unusual and intense love story in the most realistic way possible. She along with DOP (Director of Photography) Navagat Prakash have also captured the essence of ‘Amchi Mumbai’ through their lens. The series is shot across the real slum areas of Mumbai. The poetic romance is beautifully written by Saumya Joshi. Even the background music composed by Santhosh Narayanan goes well with the scenes.
The series shows the past and present of Abhay and Manjiri and the constant to-and-fro shots make it a little confusing. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari along with Editor Chandrashekhar Prajapati could have focused a bit more on sharpening this portion of Faadu: A Love Story. The first two episodes start on a slow note, and the lazy pace plays a spoilsport.
Performances
Saiyami and Pavail as Manjiri and Abhay have aced their performances. They have justified their characters with ease and perfection. Saiyami, who plays a Maharashtrian, has got the nuances right when it comes to the language. Her no-makeup look and Pavail’s messy avatar make their parts look convincing and authentic. Despite its slow pace, their raw and real performances add value to the series. Abhilash Thapliyal has played the role of Roxy (Abhay’s brother) who’s a drunkard. He has played his part to the T. The rest of the actors too have done well in their limited roles.
Final Verdict
Faadu: A Love Story is a beautifully written story with some solid and real performances. Just like her films, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has made a balanced series. It showcases emotions, love, reality and struggles. All in all, it’s Worth-A-Dekho this weekend.
