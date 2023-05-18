Fast X movie review: Jason Momoa takes the wheel while Vin Diesel's defense remains predictable

Plot

Fast X brings in the story of Dante (Jason Momoa) and his plan to take revenge on Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). While Dom and his family have always fought against impossible odds, this time will differ. They have to confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced. Everything and everyone that Dom loves will be in danger while Dante does whatever it takes to kill Dom. The past deeds are set to haunt the Fast family with everything at stake. Will they outrun the enemy?



What Works?

We have seen the Fast and Furious family going berserk to save themselves from villains. Be it going to space or blowing up monuments, the family has done it all. With Fast X, director Louis Leterrier tries to show how the family is still together even if they were miles apart. Starting with Dante, he appears to be a maniac who is out for Dom's head. He will not rest until he gets what he wants.

For this movie which appears to be the beginning of the end, it is safe to say that Jason carries the movie while Vin does what he is best at i.e. talking about family. From adrenaline-filled car-chasing to blowing up Rome, Fast X runs on thrilling scenes. With the last nine films, it is quite predictable as to what the tenth installment will offer. In this movie, there are many characters who will reappear and surprise you. Along with them, we do have new addition like Brie Larson who tries to take the place of Mr. Nobody.



What Doesn't Work?

There are too many stories that are trying to take place at the same time. You will be jumping from one city to another trying to remember different storylines. For example, you will see Dom and Dante fighting each other while Roman (Tyrese Gibson) along with Tej (Ludacris) is on another mission in another part of the world. They are accompanied by tech Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Han (Sung Kang). On the other hand, Jakob (John Cena) is babysitting Dom's son Brian (Leo Abelo Perry). This is followed by Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) fighting with Mr. Nobody's associate and also Cipher (Charlize Theron).

With so much going on, it's difficult to keep track of everything, and the film soon loses your interest. The funny thing is, that you cannot find a proper ending to any of the stories. To keep the hype for the next movies, Fast X fails to give a proper conclusion and ends in a cliffhanger. The movie is solely about family and you can even count the number of times characters talk about it. I lost count after 10 and the movie had just started.

Star Performance

Without any doubt, Jason Momoa steals the show. He is a maniac, a goofy person who loves putting nail polish on dead bodies and enjoys wearing crazy outfits. Momoa delivers the best performance out of all and is probably one of the best villains the Fast and Furious series has seen. Vin Diesel stays the same in every movie. He is all about the family and loves performing dangerous stunts with his car.

Other stars are in supporting roles with a little bit of their side story. Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron stand out with their fighting scene which is brutal and as violent as it can get. It was a delight to watch.

Fast X movie review: Final Verdict

After nine installments, it is tiring to watch the same type of story again. Fast X is a delight to watch if you want to see cars but for the story, it is not. You can definitely watch this movie for Jason Momoa else it is a complete letdown with an unnecessary cliffhanger.



