Forensic Review: Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey keep this murder mystery from going off course.

Forensic

Director: Vishal Furia

Cast: Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey, Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Rating: 3/5

After his previous thriller Chhorii ruffled some feathers in the horror genre, director Vishal Furia has returned with Forensic. A Hindi remake of the original Malayalam psychological thriller of the same name, Furia's Forensic stars Radhika Apte as and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Set in the hills of Mussoorie, Forensic revolves around a serial killer who goes about murdering innocent kids on their birthdays in the hills.

Radhika Apte plays the righteous cop Megha Sharma, while Vikrant Massey is one of India's best forensic expert Johnny Khanna. Just like his name, the character is all things quirky despite working around blood, bodies and crime scenes for most of his professional life. Each lead character in Furia's story is connected to each other which makes the story even more interesting and twisted in the latter half.

As murders of young girls rock the quiet, small town of Mussoorie, Megha Sharma is put in-charge of the case to "sensitively" deal with the all those involved. What follows is an investigation based on quick forensic evidence dished out by the one-man army Johnny Khanna. With a run-time of around 2 hours, Forensic's first half makes you believe more than once that Megha and her team have caught the serial killer or are even close. Director Vishal Furia weaves an intriguing screenplay that includes dwarfs, children with traumatic past and even incorrect prime suspects.

As the cops struggle to join the dots, the writers shake things up by leaving the lead actors helpless, until they set out on a personal investigation to save their loved one as well as find the killer. What follows is a series of twists and turns that keeps the viewer on the edge of the seat. While I haven't watched the original, the director here manages to keep you invested with just enough twists and constructed chaos.

Radhika Apte as usual channels the rawness inside her to play a fierce cop Megha Sharma. Vikrant Massey's character's ability to humour himself while on a crime scene or in the lab stood out. The actor made forensics look cool and dished out an impressive performance. Prachi Desai's character arc is one of the most surprising one. While it was good to see the actress onscreen again, we would have loved to see a toned down version of her near perfect hair, makeup and wardrobe, given her character's history.

Forensic has several big and small moments that stand out due to the background music and direction. One such element is Anshul Chobey's cinematography that completely immerses you in the sights and sounds of the hills. From the film's climax between Radhika Apte and Prachi Desai, to a car chase and a cop-dwarf chase sequence and family dynamics, the gripping thriller is crisp enough.

However, it runs off-course mid-way before Megha and Johnny Khanna team up and the screenplay once more picks up pace. While there's not much to pinpoint Johnny's forensic expertise, it seems rather unfathomable how he manages to operate without a single team member. Also, looks like the director and writers were also fans of CID while growing up as the show's character Dr Salunkhe becomes Dr Solanki played by the same actor Narendra Gupta.

While Furia reasons for the protagonist and antagonist's every move, the convoluted murder mystery's plot puts us into a make-believe world that becomes difficult to relate to or feel for. Overall, Forensic fares well on the thrill quotient but seems to bite off more than it can chew.

