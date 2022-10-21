Four More Shots Please S3 Ep 1 Review: This tale on female friendship dives deeper into loss and closure
Four More Shots Please S3 is streaming on an OTT platform from today, the 21st of October.
Cast: Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Neil Bhoopalam, Prateik Babbar, Simone Singh, Amrita Puri, Samir Kochhar
Director: Joyeeta Patpatia
Streaming On: Prime Video
Four More Shots Please S3 Review
Plot:
The girlfriends are back with their tales of sisterhood, personal struggles, and discoveries. This time around we see them coming to terms with loss, mourning, insecurities, and acceptance, as they continue to set out on their individual journeys and self-discoveries. Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari) is still trying to manage her personal life and her feelings for Varun. Damini Rizvi Roy (Sayani Gupta) wants her career as a journalist to take off while her relationship with Jeh (Prateik Babbar) takes new twists and turns as she comes to terms with her miscarriage. Riddhi Patel (Maani Gagroo) struggles to cope with the loss of her father. Umang Singh (Bani J) on the other hand, deals with the difficult relationship she has with her dad, while her career also takes a backseat.
What’s Hot:
The camaraderie between the four friends as they deal with their own challenges is endearing. This season, the series takes its claws deeper into the emotional sides of the characters, which is refreshing. Moreover, the performances do not disappoint too. The dialogues are hard-hitting and raw – always a plus point.
What’s Not:
Although writers Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra try to explore deeper into the characters and introduce newer themes of loss, mourning, closure, and acceptance, it also feels like we are somehow stuck in the previous seasons, as the extra zing seems to be missing. Moreover, the privileged lives where the four ladies can take off to someplace any moment they want to, without worrying about any other commitments is definitely unrelatable.
Four More Shots Please S3 Trailer
Four More Shots Please S3 Performances:
The performances are not disappointing, although the actors have hardly any surprises up their sleeves. One has seen the range that they have to offer before. Sayani fits the bill as a journalist who is frustrated at not being able to explore her potential to the fullest. Maanvi impresses as the writing continues to make the most of her character’s vulnerable side. Bani J as Umang feels the same although her journey on screen definitely takes a new turn. Kirti delivers a decent act too. Simone Singh, Prateik Babbar, and Neil Bhoopalam do justice with their performances and storylines.
Final Verdict:
If you liked the previous versions of Four More Shots Please! chances are that this season won’t disappoint you as well. Watch the series on Amazon Prime Video from October 21st onwards.
