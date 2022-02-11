Gehraiyaan Twitter Review: Fans hail Shakun Batra’s magical tale, Deepika Padukone becomes talking point

As promised Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan’s is a tale of love, trust, betrayal, and complex relationships. The movie’s trailer left the internet by quite a storm leaving the fans excited for Gehraiyaan's release. On Thursday, the makers of the movie surprised the audience as the film hit the OTT platform hours before its release date. As soon as the reports surfaced, fans rushed to binge-watch Shakun Batra’s magical creation. The movie was released on Amazon Prime and the initial responses seem to be positive. Be it the title track or the scenes everything has been winning the hearts of the fans and they cannot stop appreciating the star cast of the film. While Ananya, Siddhant, and Dhairya’s performances have left fans impressed, it was Deepika Padukone’s acting skills that left them mind-blown.

One of the fans wrote, “A knock-out performance by @deepikapadukone! & @ananyapandayy is simply fabulous. A twisted, layered relationship drama by @shakunbatra that keeps you knotted up till the end”, while another one took to Twitter handle and said, “Mr. Shakun Batra, you're the creater here, this is your creation It's outstanding. There's no word for you man. Koi itna kaise soch sakta hai. What's in your mind mahn. You're divine. You're magical #ShakunBatra your vision, understanding I'm so in love with you.”

#Gehraiyaan is well made. Loved the cinematography, locations & @deepikapadukone Very good script, fantastic direction. You will surely love it if you love good movies. Engaging narrative, not a romantic movie, just dive into this without much predictions. #GehraiyaanOnPrime — Maulin Parmar (@imMDP) February 10, 2022

Mr. Shakun Batra,you're the creater here, this is your creation It's outstanding.There's no word for you man. Koi itna kaise soch sakta hai. What's in your mind mahn. You're divine. You're magical #ShakunBatra your vision, understanding I'm so in love with you #GehraiyaanOnPrime — Alisha Ka Laksh (@Laksh_Pat) February 10, 2022

Deepika's hand man, everytime it shivered I need to watch it again tomorrow before I say anything.



In one line, BIGGEST TAKEWAY - Deepika's performance. Even if I was her hater I'd say this. Undeniable fact. #GehraiyaanOnPrime #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/8LM52pwhcP — Adhiti/ Date with Alisha (@ExtrovertAdhiti) February 10, 2022 A punch in the stomach indeed! #GehraiyaanOnPrime

— Alisha's alter ego. (@x_forevermore) February 10, 2022