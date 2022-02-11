Gehraiyaan Twitter Review: Fans hail Shakun Batra’s magical tale, Deepika Padukone becomes talking point

by Saloni Arora   |  Updated on Feb 11, 2022
   
As promised Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan’s is a tale of love, trust, betrayal, and complex relationships. The movie’s trailer left the internet by quite a storm leaving the fans excited for Gehraiyaan's release. On Thursday, the makers of the movie surprised the audience as the film hit the OTT platform hours before its release date. As soon as the reports surfaced, fans rushed to binge-watch Shakun Batra’s magical creation. The movie was released on Amazon Prime and the initial responses seem to be positive. Be it the title track or the scenes everything has been winning the hearts of the fans and they cannot stop appreciating the star cast of the film. While Ananya, Siddhant, and Dhairya’s performances have left fans impressed, it was Deepika Padukone’s acting skills that left them mind-blown. 

One of the fans wrote, “A knock-out performance by @deepikapadukone! &  @ananyapandayy is simply fabulous. A twisted, layered relationship drama by @shakunbatra that keeps you knotted up till the end”, while another one took to Twitter handle and said, “Mr. Shakun Batra, you're the creater here, this is your creation It's outstanding. There's no word for you man. Koi itna kaise soch sakta hai. What's in your mind mahn. You're divine. You're magical #ShakunBatra your vision, understanding I'm so in love with you.” 

Check out some more reviews: 

