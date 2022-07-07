The Gone Game 2 Ep 1 Review: Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar’s show keeps you hooked

The Gone Game S2

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rukhsar Rehman, Harleen Sethi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Indraneil Sengupta

Director: Abhishek Sengupta

Writers: Radhika Anand and Sammeer Arora

Streaming On: Voot

The lockdown announced in 2020 when the world found itself in the clutch of an unprecedented global pandemic, will always be brewing with stories to tell. So, like several other web-series that have made those difficult and challenging months a part of their plot, The Gone Game has too. The thriller, which first came out in 2020, is back with a brand-new season. Yes, you read that right. Keep scrolling to read our review of the show starring Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Arjun Mathur, and others.

The Gone Game S2 Review

Produced by Bodhitree Multimedia LTD, and directed by Abhishek Sengupta, The Gone Game S02 starts three months post where the last season ended. Suhani Gujral (Shriya Pilgaonkar) is now out of jail. And as soon as she walks out, she is hounded by the media and a crowd of people. She notices her sister-in-law Amara Gujral (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) being present amongst all the people as well. And that’s when she says on record, that she would prove that her husband Sahil Gujral (Arjun Mathur) is indeed alive. However, as fate would have it, after engaging with an altercation with her in-laws, Suhani is shot dead by an undisclosed person. The mystery around her death, Sahil’s reasons to frame his wife for his fake death, and the money scam would mostly make up this season of the show.

Having watched the first episode of the five-part series, let’s talk about the performances. Shweta Tripathi Sharma yet again proves her mettle. She has been a part of multiple crime thrillers in the OTT space. She does not disappoint and this time around too, she delivers an impressive act too. She is fierce, yet vulnerable, and the only one with some sort of a moral compass in the Gujral family. Shriya, as Suhani is charming to watch on screen too. As a betrayed wife, who has been wronged by her husband, she is desperate to seek the truth.

Although, Sanjay Kapoor as Rajiv Gujral, Rukhsar Rehman as Sunita Gujral, and Divyendu Bhattacharya as Subhash Chaudhary do not have a lot of screen time in the first episode, they deliver decent performances as well. This time, we have a new character of Sharmila Sangama, a CBI officer who will be probing the case and is being played by Harleen Sethi. The next episodes would reveal how her introduction changes the dynamics of the story.

The Gone Game S2 trailer:

To sum it up, The Gone Game S2 has the potential to keep viewers hooked, and it looks like it’s worth the binge. The short episodes are a plus point. Whether it ups the game of thrill and mystery when compared to the previous season, remains to be seen.

