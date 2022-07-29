Good Luck Jerry Movie Review: Janhvi Kapoor starrer makes for a breezy weekend watch

Film: Good Luck Jerry

Director: Sidharth Sengupta

Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Rating: 3 stars

Dark comedies can always be tricky, as there is just a thin line between being funny and being bizarre. Good Luck Jerry manages to successfully strike the right balance in the screenplay as there is a consistent presence of gags all through the narrative. It's a story of Jerry, played by Janhvi Kapoor, who gets trapped in the big bad world of drug mafia. While some sequences drag, and the story does take time to build up, but once you get into the world, the adventure of Jerry ends up being a breezy ride.

Sidharth Sengupta and his team of writers have come up with a screenplay structure that has a compilation of high points and gags every 20 minutes. While it does take time to get a hang of the language used, it all merges beautifully in the world that he has attempted to create. Some of the best sequences of the film include Jerry's first encounter with drugs, her first interaction with the drug mafia, the intermission block, the episode in the truck wherein she is taking 100 kg of drugs with entire family, the goddown conversation where all characters end up playing Dumb Charades and the climax. Not to forget, every sequence featuring Deepak Dobriyal is a riot.

The drawback of Jerry lies in the emotional subtext of the narrative. While the comic portions majorly work, the emotional and dramatic moments don't fit in the world of this film. At times, the intention and action of certain characters is not justified well. The film falls in a similar space as another dark comedy, Lootcase fronted by Kunal Khemmu. The background score by Aman Pant and music by Parag Chhabra is in sync with the flavour of the film. The dialogues are a riot, however, they are too authentic in certain instances making them difficult to grasp.

Speaking of performances, Janhvi Kapoor does well at Jerry. She is confidently under confident, as demanded by the character and brings in the element of being naive with ease. She also displays her comic timing for the first time in this film, and shows the spark of being a part of a comedy entertainer. Deepak Dobriyal is an absolute riot. The screen comes to life with his presence as he gets some of the best comic lines of the film. Mita Vashisht does well as Jerry's mother, whereas Jaswant Singh Dalal leaves a mark. Saurabh Sachdeva and Sushant Singh are over the top in their acting. The rest of the ensemble do well in their respective roles.

On whole, Good Luck Jerry is an entertaining ride despite some hiccups in the narrative. It's a film made for the OTT, and this section of the audience should embrace the dark comedy space with open arms. Janhvi Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal shine and make this a breezy weekend watch on the TV.

