The Great Weddings of Munnes Ep 1 Review: Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh’s acting is good but the show is not

The Great Weddings of Munnes

Cast: Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh, Sunil Subramani, Sunita Chand Rajwar, Paresh Ganatra, Sunil Chitkara, Aakash Shankarrao Dabhade,

Creator: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Director: Sunil Subramani

Streaming On: Voot

Shah Rukh Khan was clearly wrong when he confidently proclaimed that ‘hum shaadi bhi ek hi baar karte hain’ in his cult-favorite 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Because that’s clearly not the case for our protagonist Munnes (Abhishek Banerjee). The average-looking, middle-class simpleton has had absolutely no chance with women, or, finding a partner in life. Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that his job requires him to make marriage certificates for other couples.

After continuous rejections, his self-worth runs so low that when Maahi (Barkha Singh), impressed by his simplicity and honesty, proposes to him for marriage, he assumes it to be a prank. And when they are almost married, things go south, and the marriage is called off after a pandit ji warns them of bad luck. So, Munnes must now marry another woman before he ties the knot with Maahi, to ward off his bad luck. Where will his search for another woman take him? This forms the plot of Raaj Shaandilyaa and Sunil Subramani’s sitcom, The Great Weddings of Dunnes.

The series has 10 episodes, each around 30 to 35 minutes long. Based on my viewing of the first episode, Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh’s performances carry the burden of the otherwise unconvincing plotline. Abhishek gives viewers a glimpse into his range, so different from what we have earlier seen in films and series like Stree, Pataal Lok, Ajeeb Daastaans, etc. In this regard, he is quite impressive. Barkha Singh too is quite commendable in her performance as the sweet and likeable Maahi.

The Great Weddings of Munnes trailer

All in all, The Great Weddings of Munnes suffers from a poor plotline and does not arouse the interest to click on the second episode after watching the pilot. But you can give it a try for the performances!

