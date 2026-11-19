Guarding Stars, starring Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki in the lead roles, was released directly on Netflix and premiered on November 19, 2026. Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, the film is based on the novel The Bodyguard by Katherine Center.

If you’re planning to watch it online, here’s the Pinkvilla Review for you to check out.

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The Plot

Guarding Stars follows Hannah Brooks, a former officer turned executive protection agent, who is assigned to protect Hollywood action star Jack Stapleton after he receives messages from an obsessed admirer. When Jack decides to spend Christmas at his family ranch in Montana, he convinces Hannah to pose as his girlfriend to keep his recovering mother from worrying.

As Hannah spends time with Jack's family, she discovers that he has been estranged from his brother Hank due to unresolved tensions surrounding a past family tragedy. The brothers eventually clear their misunderstandings and reconcile, while Hannah and Jack develop genuine feelings for each other.

Meanwhile, the mysterious admirer discovers Jack's location and continues targeting them. Who the obsessed fan is and whether Jack and Hannah confess their feelings are explored in the movie.

What works in Guarding Stars

Guarding Stars is a breezy and heartwarming holiday romantic comedy that delivers an enjoyable seasonal watch. Leighton Meester stands out as the film's biggest strength, bringing sharp comic timing, dry humor, and impressive physical presence to her role as former bodyguard Hannah Brooks.

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Her effortless chemistry with Jared Padalecki makes the fake-dating romance genuinely charming, while familiar tropes feel fresh and entertaining. Andie MacDowell also adds warmth and emotional depth as Jack's recovering mother, giving the story a heartfelt family element.

With its playful humor, cosy snowy ranch setting, and lighthearted narrative, the film makes for a warm and comforting holiday watch.

Watch the trailer for Guarding Stars

What doesn’t work in Guarding Stars

Despite its feel-good appeal and cozy treatment, Guarding Stars struggles when it moves away from its romantic-comedy elements. The suspense surrounding the mysterious admirer feels weak and predictable, appearing more like a plot device to bring the lead characters closer than a convincing thriller subplot.

The film also suffers from uneven tonal shifts, moving abruptly between lighthearted holiday moments and emotionally heavy discussions about family trauma. The action sequences lack the polish expected from a story centered on a professional bodyguard.

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Additionally, its overly bright visual presentation takes away from the tension of certain scenes. With several subplots packed into a relatively short runtime, some emotional developments and family reconciliations feel rushed. The central fake-dating setup also requires considerable suspension of disbelief, with several romantic moments unfolding rather conveniently.

The Performances

The performances are among the film's biggest strengths, with Leighton Meester emerging as the standout. She effortlessly balances Hannah's tough, no-nonsense personality with sharp deadpan humor.

Jared Padalecki brings natural charisma and vulnerability, sharing an easygoing and charming chemistry with Meester.

Andie MacDowell adds warmth, grounding the film's comedy.

Meanwhile, Noah LaLonde makes a strong impression, portraying the complicated emotions of an estranged brother and making his eventual reconciliation more heartfelt.

The Verdict

Guarding Stars is an enjoyable holiday romantic comedy that benefits from Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki's charming chemistry and cosy festive atmosphere. However, predictable storytelling and underwhelming suspense prevent it from reaching its full potential.

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It delivers enough warmth for a relaxed holiday watch, and remains a familiar rom-com with pleasant elements, at least for a comfort watch once in a while.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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