Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles, was released in theaters on November 27, 2026. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film features Aparshakti Khurrana, Inayat Verma, and more in key roles, and music by Himesh Reshammiya.

If you’re planning to watch the film in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Gunmaaster G9 follows Eeshwar, once known as Gunmaster, a former undercover who has left his violent past behind to lead a peaceful life with his wife, Aarti, and adopted daughter, Jiya, running a successful dairy farm.

However, his past hits him back once again when officer Rana forces him to return to his former crew, now led by Desu Rathi, to gather proof of his dealings. Eeshwar agrees but insists that Desu must be arrested rather than eliminated. To regain Desu's trust, he must prove his loyalty, but his cover is eventually exposed, putting his family's lives in danger.

As Desu vows to destroy his family, a hidden secret from Aarti's past comes to light. When his family is threatened, Eeshwar is forced to unleash his long-buried Gunmaster persona. Whether the man manages to rescue his family forms the entire film.

What works in Gunmaaster G9

With Gunmaaster G9, Emraan Hashmi once again proves to be a good fit for the “mass” genre, delivering a competent performance that balances his familiar romantic charm and vulnerability with a rugged, action-hero persona. The actor carries the film comfortably, particularly during the action sequences.

Genelia Deshmukh is another pleasant surprise, as her character gets more considerably embedded into the narrative than simply being the protagonist's romantic partner. The fresh on-screen pairing also adds freshness to the film, with their chemistry bringing a certain sense of warmth.

Moreover, the movie’s biggest strength lies in its mass-entertainer approach. Director Aditya Datt embraces the old-school Bollywood template with whistle-worthy dialogues, larger-than-life action, and gritty stunt choreography.

Although the opening takes some time to establish the central conflict, the narrative gains momentum once the setup is out of the way. Periodic twists and revelations help sustain engagement, especially in the second half.

Additionally, the film leans heavily on nostalgia, marking the reunion of Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt, and Himesh Reshammiya nearly two decades after Aashiq Banaya Aapne. From the musical perspective itself, the composer’s melodious soundtrack complements the romantic stretches, giving some callback effect to listeners who grew up badly crooning to similar songs, possibly being the exact charm it deserves.

Watch the trailer for Gunmaaster G9:

What doesn’t work in Gunmaaster G9

Despite its familiar packaging, Gunmaaster G9 struggles with an overly predictable premise. The idea of a reformed individual being dragged back into his former life to protect his family feels straight out of early-2000s Bollywood or from even before.

The screenplay offers very little freshness to distinguish itself. Several twists and developments are visible from miles away, making it easy to anticipate where the story is heading. The opening minutes are particularly clunky, with rushed exposition and an excessive amount of backstory crammed into the narrative before the actual conflict gets going. The writing also frequently takes convenient shortcuts, expecting viewers to overlook glaring logical fallacies and accept situations that are difficult to comprehend.

Another major drawback is the film's excessive dependence on brutality. While the action choreography is technically one of its attractions, the relentless bloodshed eventually becomes saturated and exhausting, with the film seemingly mistaking graphic violence for intensity and emotional weight.

Moreover, the primary antagonist, Desu, is written as an exaggerated, one-dimensional antagonist whose menace comes largely from his loud and vicious behavior rather than any meaningful character depth. Certain regressive tropes and a dance number also feel jarring, particularly when the film attempts to establish an intense drama alongside its action-heavy narrative.

The climax, despite promising a huge confrontation, stretches on for far too long and ultimately feels flat. Adding to the problem is the jarring background score, with the sound effects frequently blaring at full volume and drowning out quieter emotional moments.

The Performances:

Emraan Hashmi is the showrunner for Gunmaaster G9, carrying the film effortlessly, balancing all aspects. Genelia Deshmukh is pleasant, with her character gaining agency and several moments to shine.

Aparshakti Khurana brings considerable energy to his role as the antagonist, though the exaggerated writing occasionally pushes his character into loud and caricatured territory, diluting his presence. Inayat Verma delivers a sweet and natural performance as well.

The Verdict

Gunmaaster G9 is somewhat a throwback to the late 90s to mid-2000s actioners, banking heavily on Emraan Hashmi's mass avatar and some fiery action sequences. While the film offers whistle-worthy moments to keep enthusiasts engaged, its predictable writing and convenient storytelling hold it back.

However, it does work in patches, especially if you enjoy such old-school flicks and the nostalgia of Hashmi in a Reshammiya musical.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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