Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Movie Review: Aamir Khan and Vir Das’ film is all about ‘Read Between The Lines’

Plot:

A local don, played by Aamir Khan, leaves the whole of Panjore, Goa, drenched in violence, before being fatally shot by two British agents. The agents' househelp is killed as collateral damage, and her child is taken back to London to be raised by them. They name the boy Happy Patel, essayed by Vir Das. Happy is a gentle man who has inherited none of his adoptive fathers' killer instincts and has consecutively failed the MI 7 (Military Intelligence) test for seven years. While his fathers encourage him, Happy seeks to find his inner calling. The MI tasks the agents with a new mission in India: to rescue a white woman held captive by the mercilessly ruthless local don, Mama, played by Mona Singh.

Having previously faced trauma in Goa, the agents initially decline the mission. However, Happy recognizes his Indian roots and, despite his inexperience, takes up the assignment. The story unfolds as he arrives in Goa, exploring whether he succeeds in the mission, manages to build a life in India, and finally discovers his true self.

What Works:

Vir Das’s flawlessly brilliant writing is the true hero of the film. The subtle dig at a certain powerful personality, the judicious use of profanity, and the inclusion of adult humour, all of it, will leave you in stitches. Yes, you read that correctly- the smart and thoughtful writing of the dialogues, situations, and puns will make you laugh until your core hurts. In the typical cinematic world, addressing the aforementioned topics could result in producers facing numerous legal and defamation cases; however, Happy Patel simply makes you laugh. The Delhi Belly references and the cameos by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan add a solid punch to the narrative.

What Doesn’t:

Given that Aamir Khan Productions’ previous ventures, such as Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, and Taare Zameen Par, to name a few, have delivered soulful and chart-busting music, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos felt lacking in this department. The film’s climax did not do justice to the gravitas of the story; I had expected a more heavyweight and impactful conclusion.

Here's a look at the trailer of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos:

Performances:

Aamir Khan: You will completely forget you are watching Aamir Khan on screen; he has thoroughly immersed himself in the character. His command over the minute nuances is what truly sets him apart.

You will completely forget you are watching Aamir Khan on screen; he has thoroughly immersed himself in the character. His command over the minute nuances is what truly sets him apart. Vir Das: Where does one even begin to praise this man! He is incredibly talented, and there is never a dull moment when he is on screen. He carries the entire film on his shoulders, thanks to his 'swaad anusaar' (as per taste) broken Hindi.

Where does one even begin to praise this man! He is incredibly talented, and there is never a dull moment when he is on screen. He carries the entire film on his shoulders, thanks to his 'swaad anusaar' (as per taste) broken Hindi. Mona Singh: Could you have ever imagined Mona Singh slaying the role of a dreaded local don with such finesse? Every time she appears on screen, you know the unpredictable is bound to happen.

Could you have ever imagined Mona Singh slaying the role of a dreaded local don with such finesse? Every time she appears on screen, you know the unpredictable is bound to happen. Mithila Palkar: Known for her girl-next-door image, Mithila, as Rupa, will surprise you with her sheer calibre.

Known for her girl-next-door image, Mithila, as Rupa, will surprise you with her sheer calibre. Sharib Hashmi: It was a delight to watch him as Geet, laughs were ensured every time he appeared on the screen.

It was a delight to watch him as Geet, laughs were ensured every time he appeared on the screen. Srushti Tawade: She lends able support as Roxy and plays a very crucial role in the film despite the limited screen time.

Final Verdict:

If you are a cricket lover, Happy Patel has a surprise stored just for you. Spot it if you can! Whether Happy Patel will get the cash counters ringing remains to be seen, but we can assure you it will multiply your laughter. It’s a Happy Pa(tale).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: Ikkis Review: Less noise, more feeling; Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Agastya Nanda’s war film hits quietly