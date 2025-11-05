HAQ Review: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s film doesn't let you blink, let alone munch popcorn

Plot

Inspired by the infamous Shah Bano case, HAQ takes cues from former journalist Jigna Vora’s book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti. Set in the late 70s and 80s, the 136-minute courtroom drama stars Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano, a woman fighting for her dignity, maintenance, and respect after being divorced by her husband Abbas Khan, essayed by Emraan Hashmi through triple talaq.

As the story unfolds, Shazia decides to take a stand against her own husband, a well-known lawyer, and the laws for women under the Sharia Law that refuse to hear her voice, the voice of her community's women. Her battle against patriarchy and the system forms the emotional core of HAQ. Does she win the fight or get lost in the noise? The film answers that and more.

What works

The writing and dialogues by Reshu Nath are sharp, balanced, and emotionally stirring. What really stands out is the attention to detail, from the 70s-80s era aesthetics to the chunri-printed wedding wrappers and metallic suitcases, everything feels authentic.

The songs may not top playlists, but they elevate the emotions on screen. Some scenes hit hard enough to leave your throat heavy. The first half, especially, is a winner; director Suparn Varma keeps the tension alive and ensures you don’t take your eyes off the screen.

What doesn't

While HAQ revolves around Shazia’s emotional and legal struggle, the portrayal of the community outrage and social backlash could’ve been far more impactful. Those moments don’t quite sting the way they should.

The second half slows down a bit before regaining pace in the final 20 minutes. A few sequences feel predictable, and the film rushes through certain emotional beats that deserved more breathing room.

Yami Gautam in a still from HAQ:

Performances

Yami Gautam is the soul of HAQ. She delivers a powerful, layered performance as Shazia Bano, her eyes convey heartbreak, defiance, and determination all at once. From her Arabic diction to her subtle body language, Yami brings authenticity and depth to the role.

Emraan Hashmi as Abbas Khan is brilliantly effective. His controlled aggression and vulnerability make him a fascinating watch. Despite their hostile dynamic, Yami and Emraan’s chemistry is electric, so much so that you can’t help but wish to see them together in a mature love story next.

Sheeba Chadha shines bright as Bela Jain, Shazia’s fierce lawyer, making every dialogue land with quiet power. Vartika Singh as Saira is decent, and Aseem Hattangady as Shazia’s father, Faraz Sayeed, add solid support to the narrative.

Final verdict

'Jab koi aapki aawaaz na sune, to dard hota hai,' (When one’s voice is silenced, it hurts). This one line from Yami Gautam’s character sums up the spirit of HAQ.

At its heart, the film is a stirring reminder of what women continue to fight for: dignity, equality, and a rightful place in the eyes of both law and society. HAQ is about a woman who refuses to bow down to patriarchy or fragile male ego.

It isn’t just a courtroom drama; it’s an emotional ride that celebrates the resilience and undying spirit of a woman. Regardless of the faith, caste or creed, a woman is entitled to basic rights and need not be silenced. Man or woman, go watch this film! 'Cause movies, you see, are gender neutral.

