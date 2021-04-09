Hello Charlie Review: Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff's adventurous comedy lacks adventure & definitely lacks comedy.

This road trip, Hello Charlie, re-routes multiple times and arrives finally at the same old climax scene where multiple characters face off each other.

Hello Charlie

Hello Charlie Cast: Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, Shhloka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi

Hello Charlie Director: Pankaj Saraswat

Hello Charlie Stars: 2/5

Aadar Jain made his Bollywood debut back in 2017 with Qaidi Band and even then there was much chatter about the young actor's voice. If you haven't heard him yet, don't be too surprised if you mistake him for his cousin . While that's something beyond Aadar's control, choosing Hello Charlie and his character Chirag Rastogi aka Charlie is. Making a comeback of sorts after his debut film, Aadar plays the goofy Charlie who comes to Mumbai to make a living but his silly antics get the better of him.

Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, Hello Charlie navigates between Mumbai, Gujarat and Diu. Alongside Aadar in this adventurous comedy are Jackie Shroff, debutante Shhloka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav among other prominent actors. Charlie comes to Mumbai not to make big dreams but to earn simply enough so that he can pay off his dad's loan worth Rs 15 lakh. Living with his uncle Karsan bhai, a Gujurati transport businessman, played by actor Darshan Jariwala, Charlie works odd jobs.

In the film's first 15 minutes, Saraswat makes references to speedy pizza delivery boys, loud news anchors and Gully Boy. In an almost caricaturish-like act, Charlie gets kicked out from several jobs for his outright silly behaviour. Almost reminding you of Ranbir Kapoor in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Charlie treads a similar path. Aadar Jain tries to hold on to the little meat that he gets from his shoddily-written character and improvises.

Debutante Shhloka Pandit only appears in the latter half of the film and adds little to the story. Jackie Shroff aka Makwana plays a billionaire frauding citizens but with an IQ level that's questionable. Elnaaz Norouzi aka Mona is his saviour who hatches the plan to get him away from the prying eyes of the cops and probably the only decently-written character in the film.

Even talented actors like Girish Kulkarni and Rajpal Yadav fail to work their onscreen charm and comic timing with characters such as the notorious owner of Diamond Circus and a forest ranger respectively. Eliciting a few laughs, Hello Charlie is a snooze ride that you can consider watching only if you have children.

This road trip re-routes multiple times and arrives finally at the same old climax scene where multiple characters face off each other and break into a fight. The film's writing, screenplay and story is not meant for adults. Promoted as an adventurous comedy, Hello Charlie lacks adventure and definitely lacks a lot of comedy.

