Hush Hush Review: Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan and co’s thriller suffers from lacklustre performances

Within the first few minutes of the series, it is clearly established that this show is about women and their intricate relationships with each other. Set against an urban backdrop, the suspense thriller peeks into the lives of upper middle-class people and their complex problems. For instance, while homemaker Dolly is struggling with her marriage, Zaira, who is a fashion designer is on the lookout for her life’s calling. But bigger problems ensue when famous lobbyist Ishi is ousted on news for her corrupt undertakings.

Ishi Sangamitra ( Juhi Chawla ), Saiba (Soha Ali Khan), Zaira Sheikh (Shahana Goswami), and Dolly (Kritika Kamra) are a group of closely-knit friends who live in a posh society in Gurgaon, Haryana. When the four ladies themselves in the midst of unprecedented chaos on a fateful night, they decide to keep hush and guard some dark secrets. On paper, this looks like a story with many possibilities. However, on screen, it fails to meet expectations.

Abudantia Entertainment, which has backed projects like Sherni and Jalsa in the past, has now released its latest web series - Hush Hush . Whether actors like to be part of a multi-hero film, has always been a topic of discussion, with the popular conclusion mostly being negative. So, to conceive, write, cast for, and execute a crime thriller series revolving around the lives of six women is naturally a commendable feat. However, beyond the attempt, Hush Hush director Tanuja Chandra’s show fails to deliver.

The 7-episode series fails to lead the suspense with efficiency, which is enabled by the slow and unexciting screenplay. While bigger plot twists are introduced, they do not entirely shock you, nor do they have you totally invested. But it is the performance of the stellar cast which is the most disappointing.

The fleshing out of characters seems like a half-hearted attempt, and by the end, you don’t know much about any of them. So, the viewer has to work with what they are told and shown about these supposedly layered women right at the onset.

Juhi Chawla is in a completely different space in Hush Hush than she was in the ‘90s. However, it falls flat when the grey and flawed aspects of her character are not even explored. Chawla is not convincing as a lady who made her way up the financial and social ladder in a man’s world. After the series ends, you are still not sure how deep the bond was between the women, especially with Ishi. Were they just women from the same society who met up for dinner and birthdays once in a while? Or does it go way beyond that? Soha Ali Khan, Shahana, and Kritika are just about okay – nothing more, nothing less. While they are all actors with calibre, they somehow fail to ignite the screen this time around. Karishma Tanna as inspector Geeta Tehran does look refreshing, however, it ends at just that. Moreover, the Haryanvi accent which comes and goes only hampers the believability of her act. Ayesha Jhulka as Meera receives the same lukewarm, on-the-surface treatment in writing, which shows in her act too. In simple words, these group of women fail to arouse any significant emotion – pity, anger, sadness, shock, empathy – in the viewer.

It must be said that Hush Hush is a decent attempt, however, it’s the lack of complexities, layers, and nuances in its execution which ultimately pull it down. The OTT space has come up with multiple thrillers and investigative dramas by now. And so, as a viewer, you cannot help but expect smarter and sharper writing to shock or thrill you.

Hush Hush trailer below: