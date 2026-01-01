Ikkis Review: Less noise, more feeling; Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Agastya Nanda’s war film hits quietly

Plot

Ikkis tells its war story in a quiet and thoughtful way. Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal (Dharmendra) travels to Lahore, Pakistan, for two important reasons. One, to meet his old friends from school and college, because before partition, he dwelt in Sargodha, Pakistan, and some places never stop feeling familiar. Two, and more importantly, to understand why his 21-year-old son, 2nd Lt. Arun Khetarpal (Agastya Nanda), refused the order to abandon his tank and save himself during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

In a painful twist, Brigadier M. L Khetarpal is hosted by Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisaar (Jaideep Ahlawat), the Pakistani commander whose actions in the war led to Arun’s martyrdom. Over three days in Lahore, the film quietly explores grief, guilt, and unanswered questions, while also showing Arun’s brave tank battle on the battlefield. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Ikkis stays away from loud nationalism and chooses a more human approach.

What Works

Unlike most war films that rely on heavy dialogues and dramatic moments, Ikkis is calm and controlled. It focuses more on emotions than heroics. The dialogues are simple and effective, the cinematography sets the mood well, and the tank war sequences, rarely shown in Hindi films, feel fresh. The CGI is neatly done and does not overpower the story.

The NDA ball sequence stands out as a pleasant moment, showing the joy and innocence of young officers before war changes everything.

Dharmendra’s presence gives the film its emotional strength. As Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal, he carries grief with dignity. Knowing this is his final film makes watching him onscreen even more special, it's an emotional and quiet goodbye.

What Doesn’t Work

The screenplay could have been tighter. A parallel storyline running through the film feels weak and breaks the flow at times. The pacing also dips, especially when the film struggles to balance emotions with storytelling.

The songs are decent but mostly forgettable, except for Sajda, which manages to leave an impression.

Watch Ikkis' trailer here:

Performances

Agastya Nanda delivers an honest performance as 2nd Lt. Arun Khetarpal; his effort shows. However, his body language could have been tougher to fully match the role of a soldier. Still, this is a clear improvement from The Archies and shows growth.

Simar Bhatia, as Kiran Kochar, brings warmth to her role.

Jaideep Ahlawat is dependable as always. As Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisaar, he portrays inner conflict with ease and restraint.

Dharmendra ji needs no review, his presence alone speaks volumes.

A special mention to Avani Rai as Saba (Nisaar’s daughter), who adds emotional softness to the story. Ekavalli Khanna supports well as Nisaar’s wife, while Vivaan Shah (Captain Vijender Malhotra), Sikander Kher (Risaldar Sagat Singh), and Rahul Bose (Lt. Colonel Hanut Singh) make the most of their screen time.

Final Verdict

Watch it for the calm storytelling and as a respectful tribute to Dharmendra and Asrani.

