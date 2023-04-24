Indian Matchmaking 3 Review: Sima Taparia playing Cupid in this modern age is a perfect guilty-pleasure watch

Name: Indian Matchmaking 3

Creator: Smriti Mundhra

Cast: Sima Taparia, Bobby Seagull, Viral Joshi, Aashay Shah, Arthi Lalwani

Rating: 3/5

Plot

Netflix’s show Indian Matchmaking was a fresh take on the age-old tradition of an arranged marriage concept in India. Bringing this concept in the form of a web show at a time when dating apps and casual relationships have taken over the youth and the idea of an arranged marriage is somewhere diminishing, was a bold move by the makers. But, it did seem to connect with the audience and somewhere or the other struck the right chords of their hearts. Indian Matchmaking is like that sweet craving that gets on to you at midnight and you cannot get rid of it. The story of season 3 too revolves around the famous matchmaker Sima Taparia from Mumbai who is like a fairy godmother for all her clients based in India, the UK, and the United States Of America and guides them to find their suitable life partners. Season 3 has some new faces and some old ones but the idea and the feel of the show remain the same.

What Works?

To begin with, it is Sima Aunty’s charm that has kept the show going for 3 seasons. Be it her vibrant personality or her epic statements, everything is so entertaining that it kind of works in the favour of the show. This show is such a cringefest that people will want to watch it to see how cringy it can get. The 8 episodes take you around the lives of several individuals who are in search of their life partners. Each individual has their own set of ideologies and their own criteria which then meet Sima Aunty’s expectations and understandings and it culminates into a date which we have to admit that deep down we have a blast judging.

In the 8 episodes, every individual gets equal importance and their story unfolds in an interesting manner which somewhere makes the viewers hooked on the show. The curiosity which pops up in our heads after each date sequence makes it a guilty pleasure to watch.

What Doesn’t Work?

The one thing that does not resonate with us today is the word ‘COMPROMISE’ which Sima Aunty has been hammering in the heads of all her clients and the viewers since season 1. At some point Sima Taparia’s expectation of her clients to settle down for something that is lesser than their ideology of a perfect match in the name of compromise makes the viewers want to compromise with the good time they are having watching this cringe-fest. Well, in this season you will also hear her say that the ideal marriageable age is 30, which again many will not agree to. Well, it is not only Sima’s ideas that will get on to you but the list of expectations of some of her clients from their future partners, that will make you say ‘What the hell!!!’

Final Verdict

As we already said that Indian Matchmaking 3 is a guilty pleasure that you know is not healthy but you still want to binge on it. If you have nothing more productive to do, then we would say go for it! Go ahead and judge Sima Taparia’s ideologies of how an arranged marriage works. There is no harm in watching something cringy sometimes, right? We all need that cheat day!

