Kathal Movie Review: Sanya Malhotra shines in the film which is more than just about the missing jackfruits

Name: Kathal

Director: Yashowardhan Mishra

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Anant Joshi, Neha Saraf, Govind Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Gurpal Singh and Raghuvir Yadav

Rating: 3/5

Plot:

Set in post-pandemic times, the story revolves around Mahima Basor (Sanya Malhotra), a sharp cop from a lower caste who finds herself in an unusual case. It all starts after two prized jackfruits go missing from a local politician's (Vijay Raaz) garden. The cops start looking for the jackfruits but the investigation takes an unexpected turn while they dig out the truth.

What Works:

The satirical comedy-drama has its heart in the right place. The film starts on a funny note after the cops start looking out for the missing jackfruits but slowly and steadily as it moves ahead, different layers unfold. The light-hearted film also sheds light on the caste system and deeper issues of society while giving out a subtle message on respecting women. The makers have beautifully broken the stereotype by not glorifying masculinity but instead maintaining a balance. The language is easy to understand and the punchlines and the funny situations will make you giggle in between. Since the storyline is based on a real-life incident, the film will definitely keep you hooked till the end to know what happened to the missing jackfruits.

What Doesn't:

The film is 1 hour and 55 minutes long. It could have been crisp and compact. A few scenes could have easily been chopped to not make it look dragged.

Performances:

Right from her debut film Dangal, Sanya Malhotra has managed to impress the audience with her impeccable performances. In Kathal too, she has portrayed the role of a smart cop with pure honesty. She has got the dialect perfectly. The actress shines throughout the film and has a good screen presence.

Vijay Raaz has played the role of a local politician, whose jackfruits go missing. He is one of the best actors that we have in the industry. Vijay has done justice to his role in spite of having less screen time.

When it comes to playing quirky characters, who is better than Rajpal Yadav? He is playing the role of a local journalist in the film. He has also delivered an entertaining act.

Anant Joshi made his debut with Kathal and he makes for a promising actor. He is a constable and Sanya's lover in the film. He performed confidently as a first-timer. Even his chemistry with Sanya looked adorable.

Neha Saraf, Govind Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Gurpal Singh and Raghuvir Yadav are a visual treat.

Verdict:

All in all, Kathal is a well-made film by debutant director Yashowardhan Mishra with an important message and good acting performances. Though it feels like a drag in between but the fruitful film is surely worth watching this weekend.

