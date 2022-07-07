Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 1 Review: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh brew juicy episode with 'unapologetic' confessions

One might love it, one might hate it, but one certainly cannot ignore the buzz around Koffee With Karan. After much waiting and excited anticipation, Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan S7 finally premiered tonight on an OTT platform. The very first celebs to grace this brand-new season are KJo’s very own ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ aka Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. No brownie points for guessing: the two actors made it an interesting watch with all their juicy revelations.

The Koffee madness started with Alia and Ranveer receiving a warm welcome from the filmmaker host. As they settled down, the conversation took viewers in several directions from discussing the ‘vilification’ of Bollywood, to Alia’s life with the Kapoors during the pandemic, to her dreamy proposal and wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Sindhiness’ to his friendship with ‘Sakhi’ Alia, and much, much more. There was a lot of laughter, coupled with drama, making it a good first episode. Ranveer's impeccable energy and Alia's candour are surely an enjoyable combo.

At some point in the episode, Ranveer Singh tells Karan that he relates to him because people intend to pass them off as ‘frivolous’ just because they like to tread through life with a light heart. And has not this been the USP of the show through all these 18 years? While there are several talk shows in town, what makes Karan's saga with the Koffee couch stand out is his unabashed interaction with his celebrity guests that let viewers have a clearer glimpse of the person that they are beyond celluloid, Instagram posts, and media interactions. It’s almost voyeuristic, but nevertheless, harmlessly fun, to be let into a conversation between B’Town buddies, co-actors, and competitors.

This year around, Karan seems to be a little more cautious, yet not so much. Let me explain. He does not shy away from stating that Bollywood was ‘vilified’ in the last two years. He pulls a Taylor Swift, of sorts, as he makes fun of how people call him ‘Gayjo’ or use snake emojis next to his name. And yet, it looks like he might not be in the mood to stir up a lot of controversies this time. The questions in the cult-favorite Rapid Fire round seemed much safer, with hardly any scope for either Alia or Ranveer to say anything remotely ‘not proper’. The Koffee With Karan Quiz followed suit too. However, it was the Bingo round that let his guests spill some juicy secrets regarding sex playlists, roles they were rejected for, and more.

So, does the first episode of Koffee With Karan S7 stand up to expectations? The answer, is certainly not black and white. While, it did have its memorable moments, it also made me miss the times when the show was more ‘risqué’ and less ‘safe’. However, this cup of coffee certainly makes me want a refill. So, we wait for the next episode.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reveals how a faulty aeroplane seat kindled her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor on KWK 7