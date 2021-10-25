Lovely Star Prem's 25th film Premam Poojyam gets a release date on November 12

Updated on Oct 25, 2021 05:20 PM IST  |  11.8K
   
Lovely Star Prem's Premam Poojyam release date
Lovely Star Prem's 25th film Premam Poojyam gets a release date on November 12
Advertisement

Lovely Star Prem's landmark 25th film, 'Premam Poojyam', was earlier slated to come out in theatres on the 29th of October. The makers took to social media and announced the new release date along with a new poster. The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide  on the 12th of November.

The makers have pushed the date to two weeks further owing to theatre availability and and two other biggest kannada films, Salaga and Kotigobba 3. 

Speaking about the change in plans, actor Prem shares: "The main reason is, of course, theatre availability because both 'Salaga' and 'Kotigobba 3' are fortunately doing really well and are likely to continue this way for another week or two. Plus, with a big film like 'Bhajarangi 2' too making its way into theatres, the whole team of 'Premam Poojyam' decided on pushing the release by two weeks so as to ensure that the film gets the response it deserves in cinema halls. We are very proud and excited about what we have to offer to the audience and a proper theatrical release is warranted for these efforts".

 

The romantic-drama also stars Brinda Acharya, Aindrita Ray, Master Anand, Sadhu Kokila, Suman, Anu Prabhakar, and many others. Dr. Raghavendra B.S. has also composed the film's music and penned the lyrics.

Also Read: Kotigobba 3 and Salaga: Kannada movies taste box office success

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All