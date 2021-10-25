Lovely Star Prem's 25th film Premam Poojyam gets a release date on November 12

Lovely Star Prem's landmark 25th film, 'Premam Poojyam', was earlier slated to come out in theatres on the 29th of October. The makers took to social media and announced the new release date along with a new poster. The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on the 12th of November.

The makers have pushed the date to two weeks further owing to theatre availability and and two other biggest kannada films, Salaga and Kotigobba 3.

Speaking about the change in plans, actor Prem shares: "The main reason is, of course, theatre availability because both 'Salaga' and 'Kotigobba 3' are fortunately doing really well and are likely to continue this way for another week or two. Plus, with a big film like 'Bhajarangi 2' too making its way into theatres, the whole team of 'Premam Poojyam' decided on pushing the release by two weeks so as to ensure that the film gets the response it deserves in cinema halls. We are very proud and excited about what we have to offer to the audience and a proper theatrical release is warranted for these efforts".

"ಪ್ರೇಮಂ ಪೂಜ್ಯಂ" ನವೆಂಬರ್ 12ರಿಂದ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮಡಿಲಿಗೆ.. #PremamPoojyam Grand Release On 12 November 2021

Get ready for the magic to touch your hearts #PremamPoojyamOnNov12 #STAYLOVELY pic.twitter.com/JrximG2Keq — Prem Nenapirali (@StylishstarPrem) October 25, 2021

The romantic-drama also stars Brinda Acharya, Aindrita Ray, Master Anand, Sadhu Kokila, Suman, Anu Prabhakar, and many others. Dr. Raghavendra B.S. has also composed the film's music and penned the lyrics.

Also Read: Kotigobba 3 and Salaga: Kannada movies taste box office success