Maja Ma Review: Even Madhuri Dixit’s charm couldn't revive an underwhelming story like this
Maja Ma starring Madhuri Dixit is streaming on an OTT platform from October 6th.
Maja Ma
Cast: Madhuri Dixit Nene, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha, Simone Singh
Rating: 2/5
Streaming On: Prime Video
Plot
Pallavi Patel (Madhuri Dixit)’s life is ostensibly perfect A dancer, painter, and an amazing cook, she is the matriarch of the Patel household, comprising her unassuming husband Manohar Patel (Gajraj Rao), son Tejas Patel (Ritwik Bhowmik), and daughter Tara Patel (Srishti Shrivastava). But, when Tejas’ ladylove Esha Hansraj (Barkha Singh) and her conservative NRI parents Bob(Rajit Kapur) and Pam(Sheeba Chadha) from New York City land in India to talk about the young couple’s marriage, an unforeseen revelation involving Pallavi becomes a hindrance to the illusion of normalcy and perfection. Will Pallavi face the secrets of her past? Will her family stand by her as she confronts her reality? This becomes the plot of director Anand Tiwari’s film Maja Ma.
What’s Hot
The intention behind Anand Tiwari’s film is mostly the only thing working in its favour. The movie tries to begin a conversation and address issues around sexuality, identity, dignity, and acceptance. It attempts to address the taboo associated with the LGBTQIA+ community while showcasing that homophobia has nothing to do with education, class, age, or culture.
A confrontational scene between Pallavi’s in-law Kanchan Adhia (Simone Singh) and Pam Hansraj at a ropeway is one of the few truly engaging scenes in the film, where Singh shines without a doubt. Another scene that does justice to Chadha’s acting prowess is when she channels her character’s inner hurt and angry Punjabi wife and lashes out at her husband for his invasive nature and hypocritical entitlement.
What’s Not
While Maja Ma is a film with made with a noble intention, it falls short in its execution and impact. Anand Tiwari’s treatment of the layered and complex subject unfortunately feels simplistic and underwhelming. This is obviously a story about human connect, dignity, and, expression in its centre, however, it lacks the power of emotions required to make the viewer either feel inspired or empathize with the characters. The performances by an ensemble cast of actors who have otherwise proven their acting mettle in their careers, mostly fall flat, except for a couple of scenes that stand out.
The Hansrajs played by Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha, and Barkha Singh are NRIs who stay in New York City, and look like caricatures than real people. Apart from Bob’s and Pam’s irritating personas, their unbearable Americanised accents also make it difficult to watch them without cringing. Why did they have to be from the United States, I wonder? Maybe Tiwari wanted to drive home the fact that the ‘West’ and its influences do not necessarily transform into progressiveness and that the bourgeois can be equally, if not more, regressive in their thoughts and philosophies. But, that could have been easily executed by just portraying them as first-generation immigrants who have not developed the accent yet! This would have made the over two-hour-long film a bit more enjoyable.
Performances
Madhuri Dixit attempts to essay an underwritten character of a dutiful wife and mother struggling to accept the truth of her hidden past. However, she does not succeed in bringing the much-needed gravitas to the story, apart from the onscreen charm that is expected from her. Gajraj Rao as the docile husband Manohar does not make much of a mark in the film.
Ritwik Bhowmik does manage to play an irritable, ungrateful son who might remind you of entitled children who never think of parents as ‘humans’ but rather put them on pedestals and expect them to be the perfect Gods in their lives. Srishti Shrivastava’s Tara is a feisty gender rights activist who sometimes seems like the only voice of reason in the house. Both Bhowmik and Srivastava get ample scenes in the film, but we have seen better performances from both actors in the past, so their potential remain untested.
Barkha Singh and Rajit Kapur, unfortunately do not add much to the movie. Sheeba Chadha gets the opportunity to showcase her acting chops in a couple of scenes mentioned above.
Simone Singh delivers in the ‘little screen time that she gets. However, her storyline is complicated for no reason, which does not impact the storyline in any way.
Final Verdict
Maja Ma’s strength lies in the thought and intention behind it. However, the movie lacks the nuance and risk that the story deserved. Apart from Madhuri Dixit’s on-screen charm, and a couple of engaging scenes, there’s hardly much to look for. Anand Tiwari’s Maja Ma is a hard pass for me.
