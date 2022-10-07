Maja Ma Review: Even Madhuri Dixit’s charm couldn't revive an underwhelming story like this

Rating: 2/5

Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot

Pallavi Patel (Madhuri Dixit)’s life is ostensibly perfect A dancer, painter, and an amazing cook, she is the matriarch of the Patel household, comprising her unassuming husband Manohar Patel (Gajraj Rao), son Tejas Patel (Ritwik Bhowmik), and daughter Tara Patel (Srishti Shrivastava). But, when Tejas’ ladylove Esha Hansraj (Barkha Singh) and her conservative NRI parents Bob(Rajit Kapur) and Pam(Sheeba Chadha) from New York City land in India to talk about the young couple’s marriage, an unforeseen revelation involving Pallavi becomes a hindrance to the illusion of normalcy and perfection. Will Pallavi face the secrets of her past? Will her family stand by her as she confronts her reality? This becomes the plot of director Anand Tiwari’s film Maja Ma.

What’s Hot

The intention behind Anand Tiwari’s film is mostly the only thing working in its favour. The movie tries to begin a conversation and address issues around sexuality, identity, dignity, and acceptance. It attempts to address the taboo associated with the LGBTQIA+ community while showcasing that homophobia has nothing to do with education, class, age, or culture.

A confrontational scene between Pallavi’s in-law Kanchan Adhia (Simone Singh) and Pam Hansraj at a ropeway is one of the few truly engaging scenes in the film, where Singh shines without a doubt. Another scene that does justice to Chadha’s acting prowess is when she channels her character’s inner hurt and angry Punjabi wife and lashes out at her husband for his invasive nature and hypocritical entitlement.

What’s Not

While Maja Ma is a film with made with a noble intention, it falls short in its execution and impact. Anand Tiwari’s treatment of the layered and complex subject unfortunately feels simplistic and underwhelming. This is obviously a story about human connect, dignity, and, expression in its centre, however, it lacks the power of emotions required to make the viewer either feel inspired or empathize with the characters. The performances by an ensemble cast of actors who have otherwise proven their acting mettle in their careers, mostly fall flat, except for a couple of scenes that stand out.

The Hansrajs played by Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha, and Barkha Singh are NRIs who stay in New York City, and look like caricatures than real people. Apart from Bob’s and Pam’s irritating personas, their unbearable Americanised accents also make it difficult to watch them without cringing. Why did they have to be from the United States, I wonder? Maybe Tiwari wanted to drive home the fact that the ‘West’ and its influences do not necessarily transform into progressiveness and that the bourgeois can be equally, if not more, regressive in their thoughts and philosophies. But, that could have been easily executed by just portraying them as first-generation immigrants who have not developed the accent yet! This would have made the over two-hour-long film a bit more enjoyable.