Mardaani 3 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy is unshakeable; climax is spine-chilling

Plot

Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, delves into one of the most disturbing crimes, focusing on child trafficking, particularly those under the age of 8-9. What initially appears to be a routine kidnapping case soon takes a shocking turn with the revelation of the involvement of Amma (Mallika Prasad) and Ramanujan (Prajesh Kashyap). As the investigation deepens, a far more monstrous reality behind the child trafficking racket begins to emerge. What is Amma’s ultimate motive, and will Shivani Shivaji Roy succeed in busting the network despite the formidable obstacles in her path? These questions form the core of Mardaani 3’s gripping narrative.

ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani Mukerji) finds herself caught between duty and conscience, battling not just criminals but a deeply unsettling moral grey zone. The film also subtly underscores the brutal disparity between the privileged and the powerless, making its crime feel painfully real.

What Works

The entry scene of Amma is a showstopper. Mallika Prasad’s cold, unflinching demeanour sends chills down your spine; she doesn’t scream menace, she breathes it. Her presence alone creates dread, making her one of the most unsettling antagonists in the franchise.

One of the film’s most empowering moments comes when Shivani tells a woman inspector, who has been limited to serving chai, ‘Tray chod Fatima’ (Leave the tray, Fatima). The line is not just a dialogue - it’s a statement. Shivani asks her to step into the field and join the investigation, subtly yet powerfully breaking gender roles within the system itself.

The screenplay is razor-sharp and tightly packed. It keeps you hooked and doesn’t allow even a second of distraction. The fight sequences are smartly choreographed, brutal yet believable, never turning flashy for the sake of spectacle.

Director Abhiraj Minawala proves that there’s more to Mardaani 3 than what meets the eye. The storytelling is layered, controlled, and impactful, especially in how it lets silence speak louder than noise.

What Doesn’t Work

While the film is gripping, certain portions feel emotionally heavy to the point of discomfort, which is intentional, but may not work for all audiences. The film’s ambition is commendable, but at places, the narrative slightly leans into exposition instead of letting moments breathe organically.

Watch the trailer of Mardaani 3 below:

Performances

Rani Mukerji once again proves why Shivani Shivaji Roy belongs to her. Her portrayal of the conflict between personal and professional duty is executed with remarkable restraint. She doesn’t overplay emotions; instead, she lets them simmer, making the impact far stronger.

Prajesh Kashyap as Ramanujan is exceptional, completely controlled and emerges as a surprise package.

Mallika Prasad’s Amma is easily one of the most chilling villains in recent Hindi cinema, controlled, composed, and terrifying.

Janki Bodiwala as cop Fatima Anwar is very balanced in her performance and plays a crucial role in the film.

Final Word

Mardaani 3 is not an easy watch, and it’s not meant to be. It’s disturbing, powerful, and deeply relevant. The climax will give you goosebumps, leaving you shaken long after the screen fades to black.

This is a film every woman should watch, not just for its message, but for the strength it portrays, the conversations it sparks, and the uncomfortable truths it forces us to confront.

Mardaani 3 is fierce, fearless, and firmly impactful.



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty’s war saga grips with emotion and nostalgia