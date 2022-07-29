Masaba Masaba Season 2 Twitter Review: Fans love the mother-daughter dynamic of Neena & Masaba Gupta

The second season of the much loved show Masaba Masaba released today. The show is about the real and reel-life mommy-and-daughter-duo Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta, who, apart from making viewers chuckle, address few important conversations about the complexities and confusions about turning 30, ageism, especially towards women in the entertainment business, mental health, the balance between personal and professional lives, the importance of representation, body image issues, one’s relationship with one’s inner child and how that equation impacts the day-to-day relationships with other people, influencer culture and much more.

The second season of Masaba Masaba has already started to get rave reviews from the fans, who have appreciated many different aspects of the show. The success of the first season led to the second season and it was obvious that the expectations they had to meet were high. Going by the reviews of Twitter users, the show has definitely lived up to their expectations. The camaraderie of mother Neena Gupta and daughter Masaba Gupta has found a lot of love while Kartik Aaryan’s brief cameo in the first episode of the second season has been able to create a lasting impression. The character of Masaba, particularly, has found a lot of support in general from middle aged women who are career oriented and are struggling with relationships.

Have a look at some of the Twitter reactions for Masaba Masaba Season 2:

For those who don’t know, Masaba Gupta is a well known fashion designer. She has been in this profession for over a decade. Neena Gupta, as most would know, is a very famous actress, who won the love of audience, with her performance in movies like Badhaai Do and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdaan and shows like Panchaayat. The second season of Masaba Masaba can be watched, digitally, on its respective platform.

