Maska Review: Prit Kamani, Manisha Koirala's Netflix film is smooth as maska; Jaaved Jaaferi is cherry on top

Maska Movie Review: Netflix releases its new movie titled Maska today. It stars Manisha Koirala, Prit Kamani, Shirley Setia, Nikita Dutta, and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead. Should you watch it? Read our review and decide.

Movie Name: Maska

Maska Director: Neeraj Udhwani

Maska Cast: Manisha Koirala, Prit Kamani, Shirley Setia, Nikita Dutta, and Jaaved Jaaferi

Maska Stars: 3/5

Over the past few weeks, I have been binge-watching numerous things. From Money Heist to She, there has been some heavy-duty content consumed during this Coronavirus outbreak-induced lockdown. So, when I was asked to review Maska, I jumped at the opportunity and it wasn't a bad break. The Netflix film features Manisha Koirala, Prit Kamani, Shirley Setia, Nikita Dutta, and Jaaved Jaaferi. As the trailer reveals, Rumi (played by Prit) is a Parsi boy from South Bombay with the dreams to make it big in Tinseltown.

However, his mother (played by Manisha) is hell-bent on preserving the legacy of Rumi's ancestral Irani joint, Rustom Cafe. She'd give anything to watch Rumi take over. But to fulfill his dream, Rumi decides to get rid of the cafe once and for all. Does he do it? Find out for yourself.

WARNING: POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD:

To be honest, Maska doesn't offer anything new, storywise. The Netflix flick is predictable. The drama doesn't see much rise or fall on the graph. The film lacks depth. However, it's worth a watch for the performances. Manisha Koirala is undoubtedly the star of the film and digs deep into the roots of the Parsi community to own the character. Every scene, every frame she is in, she dominates. She might not be utter a word and yet hold your attention. Her sense of style and dialect transports you to one of the Irani cafes in SoBo.

If Manisha is as smooth as maska, Jaaved Jaaferi is the tutti-frutti studded bun in the film. There are enough and more performances that prove that Jaaved can bring his own twist to the characters he plays. Maska is another feather in his hat.

Prit has his moments. Especially when he lashes out at the casting director, and a few father-son moments with Jaaved. But, he doesn't go above and beyond to leave a powerful impact. The same goes for Shirley. While her smile and voice mesmerise, it is hard to connect with her role. Nikita (who plays Malikka aka Rumi's girlfriend), on the other hand, owns the screen every time she's on it.

As for the music, Maska boasts of light and breezy tunes, something that you wouldn't mind playing while you're cooking or travelling. But the cinematography puts me in a tight spot. Maska captures the alluring beauty of South Bombay beautifully. But unfortunately, it feels like the makers haven't stepped into the suburbs, ever! I would definitely like to meet a struggling actress who has such a huge apartment for herself.

So the question arises: Should you watch Maska? If you've ever visited an Irani cafe in Mumbai, the film feels like a good tribute. If you haven't, watch it to understand the different facets of the city. If not for anything else, watch it for Manisha Koirala.

