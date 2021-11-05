Meenakshi Sundareshwar Review: Sanya Malhotra & Abhimanyu's meet cute love story is a breezy watch with bumps

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Director: Vivek Soni

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Rating: 3/5

We have seen both Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani smashing kicks or wrestling onscreen (Dangal and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota). While we do know that the actors have essayed those characters perfectly and fit the part, you may have your doubts in how the actors will make you believe in a sweet romantic comedy. Vivek Soni's Meenakshi Sundareshwar introduces us to Meenakshi (Sanya Malhotra) and Sundareshwar (Abhimanyu Dassani) whose love story begins in a supremely awkward meet-cute set up.

Set in Madurai, Meenakshi Sundareshwar revolves around two families waiting to get their kids married almost a year or less after finishing their college/engineering. Vivek Soni follows the linear storytelling method which also gets sort of predictable from the minute you hit play. However, the writing infuses a few chuckles here and there that doesn't take away your attention.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar also refers to the popular temple of the same name in South India. By making Sundareshwar the narrator, Vivek Soni makes us look at the story from his perspective. While it never gets too much, a third character narration would've probably given the film a whole new dimension. The arranged meet cute set up leading to marriage is not surprising at all. The writers try to break away from the typical mould and reimagine and bring to life a marriage relevant to today's times. However, it manages to do it in parts and not fully achieve what they aim to do.

Meenakshi and Sundareshwar's characters are detailed enough to tell you that she is an extrovert and he is exactly the opposite. This also explains why they are making rash decisions or even holding back when they don't need to.

The film begins with a sense of ease and is breezy, thanks to a spectacular, fun and even heartwarming background score. The music marries the screen play and its characters. The reality kicks in almost an hour into their long distance love story.

While long distance in Meenakshi and Sundareshwar's relationship is the most prominent issue, the writers and director add multiple other conflicts to make it a layered story.

However, the film's second half beats around the bush making it feel more than we asked for. The writing falters and Soni fails to keep it crisp. You may even find yourself asking what exactly are they arguing about?

The film also treads the path of a musical as sad and happy events turn into an elaborate song and dance sequence. As a viewer, you want to root for both Sundar and Meenakshi's professional success, but we do not get a chance to do that. Sanya and Abhimanyu make for a good looking onscreen pair and their chemistry also is relatable given their arranged marriage set up and circumstances. The film's supporting cast are also well cast and add a pinch of drama every time they appear.

In all, Meenakshi Sundareshwar leaves a few questions unanswered, makes you wonder was it all worth in the end or did we simply delve into a story to only know its predictable end. It makes for a decent watch once you wrap up the weekend festivities and browse through Netflix wondering what to watch.

