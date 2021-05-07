Milestone Review: Ivan Ayr's Netflix film of a lonesome truck driver is not everyone's cup of tea

As Ghalib's lonely journey seamlessly transforms into day and night, Milestone reminds us of a very similar situation we find ourselves in today.

Milestone

Milestone Cast: Suvinder Vicky, Lakshvir Saran

Milestone Director: Ivan Ayr

Milestone Stars: 2.5/5

Ivan Ayr's last brought us the much acclaimed Soni starring Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Saloni Batra. His second film Milestone (Meel Patthar) has now made its way to Netflix and releases today on the streaming platform. The film tracks the journey of a lonely truck driver as age catches up with him and how he strives to keep himself relevant in order to continue on this journey. Actor Suvinder Vicky plays Ghalib and let's his eyes and expressions do most of the talking.

Set in North India, Ivan Ayr takes time to establish the surroundings as he takes the viewer inside the grim locations of a transportation zone. The director uses these uninviting scenes to introduce us to Ghalib's profession of a truck driver -- it's never pretty, happy or even colourful.

As Ghalib's lonely journey seamlessly transforms into day and night, Milestone reminds us of a very similar situation we find ourselves in today as we stay inside the four walls of our home. The film does not expand far and wide neither has too many characters. It is Ghalib's journey and his journey alone.

With a slow-moving screenplay, Ivan Ayr takes time to establish the protagonist's conflict. From the beginning, we see multiple reasons that could possibly lead to conflicts in Ghalib's life. Such as his lower back pain, a union strike of loaders, his close friend being sacked from work and his wife's demise. However, it is only after an hour in the film that Ghalib's concerns over losing his job to a newbie surface.

With family roots in the truck driving business and a job that has come to define his life, it is Ghalib's strive to survive and keep his head over water that resonates deeply. From going to great lengths to keep his job intact to accepting his fate, Ghalib's journey is lonesome. The director uses the season of intense winter to add on to the layers of the script and keeps it heartbreakingly real. Lakshvir Saran as Pash is naive, eager to learn and compliments Ghalib onscreen.

However, the measured pace of Milestone does not paint a 'happy road trip' but delves into one man's lonely journey. And that is why, the film may not be everyone's cup of tea.

