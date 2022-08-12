Mind The Malhotras Season 2 Ep 1 Review: Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar serve marital issues with a side of humour

Mind The Malhotras Season 2

Cast: Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar

Director: Sahil Sangha

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The brunt and mundanity of relatable marital problems, served with a treatment of humour: that’s the rough plot of Mind The Malhotras, which is now back with its second season. This time around Shefali (Mini Mathur) and Rishabh (Cyrus Sahukar) want to focus on their careers, while they grapple with being good and mindful parents to their three children, Dia, Jia, and Yohan, lovingly called Yoyo. And if all of these responsibilities weren’t enough to fill their plates, the urban, upper-middle class couple is still struggling with their interpersonal relationship as man and wife.

Mind The Malhotras Season 2 Review

This season kickstarts with Cyrus’ Rishabh having a dream sequence, wherein he is on stage celebrating a multi-million dollars’ worth merger with Japanese big shots. We also get to witness a slightly ‘modern’ take on traditional wife jokes, wherein Rishabh expresses gratitude to everyone in his life, not barring his help, Zoru, but keeps his wife Shefali out of the list, despite her hinting at him from the audience. As the dream sequence breaks, we are reeled in to the real lives’ of the Malhotras, where the couple struggle to keep afloat on the sea of personal and professional duties. While Rishabh is tensed about his merger, Shefali struggles with traction on her social media space, where she shares cooking recipes.

The first episode eases us into their situation. With some situational comedy sprinkled here and there, the writing seems a tad bit too simplistic and, the characters, are more like prototypes than complex people, in the first episode. Mini and Cyrus do what’s needed of them, although sometimes, you can’t help but notice the ‘act’ in their acting. Nevertheless, their screen presence together does light up the screen.

Watch the trailer of Mind The Malhotras Season 2 below:

15 years and three kids later, marital problems are not a surprise in any relationship. There are a plenty other shows and films which deal with similar subject, but their treatment and genres have vastly varied. But the question here is, will the Malhotras give any more insight into their premise than they did last season? Watch the remaining episodes on Amazon Prime Video to find out.

