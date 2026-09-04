Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu's 'Bhaukaal' gets bigger canvas not a tighter story

Plot

After three seasons on OTT space, Mirzapur makes its theatrical debut with a rather unusual approach. Instead of continuing from the events of Season 3, Mirzapur: The Movie tells a parallel story set during the timeline of the first season. That means several familiar characters who met their fate later in the series are alive, allowing the film to bring back much of the original ensemble.

At the center of the story is the throne of Mirzapur, with Kaleen Bhaiya played by Pankaj Tripathi, still firmly in control. Munna portrayed by Divyenndu is his biological heir, but Kaleen's faith in his right hand, Guddu played by Ali Fazal, and Bablu portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, creates an interesting equation within the family and business. Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan's character Babban Yadav wants to enter Mirzapur and claim the throne.

What makes the premise interesting is that the power struggle is never simply about guns and territory. It is also about fathers and sons, male ego, insecurity, jealousy, and the constant desire for validation.

What Works

The biggest strength of Mirzapur: The Movie is its familiarity. Fans of the series will immediately feel at home with the characters, language, humor, violence and larger-than-life atmosphere. The humour works surprisingly well in several places, while the action becomes increasingly effective as the film approaches its climax.

The film is visually impressive. The music is another pleasant surprise and helps maintain momentum during the slower passages. Most importantly, the film retains the dysfunctional family dynamics that have always been at the heart of Mirzapur.

What Doesn't Work

The biggest problem Mirzapur: The Movie suffers is the pacing. The film takes too long to reach its dramatic high point. There are also moments where the writing tests your belief. Technically, the film is uneven. The cinematography is functional rather than exceptional. The item song featuring Sonal Chauhan also feels unnecessary and does little for the narrative.

Acting Performances

Pankaj Tripathi remains the film's dependable spine. As Kaleen Bhaiya, he doesn't need elaborate speeches to dominate a scene. His silences, expressions, and controlled body language continue to do most of the work.

Ali Fazal looks physically transformed and throws himself convincingly into Guddu's aggressive persona. Divyenndu slips effortlessly back into Munna's skin, and his chemistry and rivalry with Fazal remain among the film's strongest elements. Jitendra Kumar is effective as Bablu, while Sheeba Chaddha and Kulbhushan Kharbanda make the most of their supporting roles.

Rasika Dugal gets a comparatively meaningful arc this time. Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi and Harshita Gaur, however, are given limited material. Abhishek Banerjee doesn't make the expected impact.

Then there is Ravi Kishan. As Babban Yadav, he tries to be the film's biggest scene-stealer. Kishan brings menace, eccentricity and swagger to the antagonist and frequently commands attention whenever he appears.

Final Verdict

Mirzapur: The Movie tried hard to make the seamless transition from OTT to cinema that the franchise deserved. Its biggest advantage is it is heavily dependent on nostalgia and audience familiarity. Fans will enjoy seeing their favourite characters return, hearing the familiar slangs and witnessing the power games unfold on a larger canvas. Newcomers, however, may struggle to connect with a story that assumes considerable familiarity with the Mirzapur universe.

The film is better in its first half but the sluggish pacing tests your patience after interval. Gurmmeet Singh manages to deliver enough entertainment to keep loyal fans engaged, yet the film needed sharper and stronger understanding of what makes a theatrical crime drama different from an OTT narrative. It has enough masala, performances and nostalgia to make it a one-time watch, but the throne deserved a tighter contender.



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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