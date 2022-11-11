Mukhbir- The Story of a Spy Ep 1 and 2 Review: Prakash Raj, Zain Khan Durrani's show is slow but watchable

Director: Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai

Streaming on: ZEE5

Mukhbir- The Story of a Spy Ep 1 and 2 Review:

Plot:

Mukhbir- The Story of a Spy is an adaptation of Maloy Dhar's novel, Mission to Kashmir: An Intelligent Agent in Pakistan. Inspired by true events, the plot of the series revolves around India's secret agent who led the nation to evade aggressive advances from Pakistan by providing intelligence and helping the country win the 1965 war. 'Winning the war without fighting' is Prakash Raj's character SKS Moorthy's motto. The series, spanned across 8 episodes, shows how SKS Moorthy (Prakash Raj) meets Zain Khan Durrani who is playing the role of Harfan. He is seen essaying the role of a common man who later ends up working for Prakash Raj as a spy. He hires Zain to go on a secret mission in Pakistan to create a bond with the Pakistani Army officials and stop the war against India.

What's Hot:

The first two episodes set the tone of the series right. The makers have managed to establish the characters as they showcase the old India. The recreation of vintage 1960s India is spot-on, it will take you back in time. Even when it comes to the looks of the characters, the makers have tried to keep it authentic and simple. The essence of the series has been captured aptly.

What's Not:

Apart from a few interesting scenes, the slow build-up fails to keep you hooked. It can be a snoozefest as the story takes time to start. The espionage thriller also features local lingo which makes it a little difficult to understand. Even the dialogues are just about okay. The creators could have tried making it more gripping and tight.

Mukhbir- The Story of a Spy Trailer