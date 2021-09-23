Naga Chaitanya says 'it's painful' as he talks about social media amid divorce rumours with Samantha Akkineni

Naga Chaitanya as we all know is a very private person and likes to keep himself away from the media glare. The actor has always maintained that and yet again opens up on not being interested in social media amidst divorce rumours with wife Samantha Akkineni. In a recent interview, Chay said that the minute-by-minute coverage about his personal life is ‘hurtful and harmful’.

Speaking about how he likes to keep his personal life personal and professional life professional, Chay in an interview to Film Companion South said, "I think from a very early time in my career, I sort of kept my personal life personal and my professional life professional. I never mixed the both. I've always had this habit that I learned from my parents as I was growing up, I always noticed once they came home, they never spoke about work. And when they went to work, their personal life was never diluting into work. It was a very nice balance that they maintained, which I always observed."

Further adding his thoughts on how news is used to create TRPs, the Love Story actor said, "Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news. Today there's one news, tomorrow there's another news, today's news is forgotten. But in my grandfather's time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you're getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me."

Meanwhile, a lot is being said and written about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's marriage. However, they have kept mum about it completely.