Nayyi Navelli Review: Yami Gautam Dhar's humor, horror and triumph of good over evil fail to save the film

Plot

A troubled family in Meerut welcomes Mohini, played by Yami Gautam Dhar, as their new daughter-in-law, and things begin to change for the better soon after her arrival. Problems that once seemed impossible to resolve start disappearing one by one. However, her brother-in-law remains suspicious of her unusual abilities. Is Mohini an ordinary woman, a daayan, or someone with supernatural powers? And what connects her to Ravana and the mythology surrounding Dussehra? Nayyi Navelli attempts to answer these questions through a blend of family comedy, horror and socio-fantasy, drawing inspiration from the Ramayana and the symbolic battle between good and evil.

What Works

The film opens with an animated retelling of the Ramayana, establishing its mythological foundation before stepping into the domestic chaos of Mohini's new household. It is an interesting way to introduce the story's central theme, although the real question remains: Bhabhi daayan hai kya? This premise provides the film with an opportunity to blend mythology with everyday family drama.

The first half is undoubtedly the film's more entertaining stretch. The comic timing, particularly during the family's interactions and its attempts to figure out Mohini, brings some laughs. The humor lends the proceedings a lively energy, while the characters' suspicions create situations that are amusing. These lighter moments help establish the family dynamics and make the initial setup engaging. The contrast between Mohini's seemingly benevolent presence and the darker questions surrounding her identity adds intrigue.

What Doesn't Work

Despite its promising setup, Nayyi Navelli struggles to sustain the momentum generated by its first half. The transition from comedy to more serious supernatural drama lacks the consistency needed to make the emotional stakes fully convincing. The familiar good-versus-evil conflict also limits the film's impact.

The second half feels predictable, reducing the tension that a comedy-horror film needs to keep audiences invested. The biggest disappointment is the gap between the film's intriguing concept and its execution. The humor works in patches in the later half and the mythology part adds an interesting dimension, but neither consistently translates into a compelling narrative. The screenplay does not always give Yami's character enough depth to make the most of her performance.

Acting Performances

Yami Gautam Dhar leads the film as Mohini, bringing screen presence and conviction to her character. She provides the narrative with a steady anchor, moving between the lighter family moments and the more serious aspects of the story.

Addinath M. Kothare, as Raja Awasthi, delivers one of the film's more interesting performances. He balances the contrasting shades of an antagonist and a loving husband, bringing menace to one side of the character while retaining warmth and affection on the other.

Anurag Thakur, as Buntu, Mohini's brother-in-law, gets his moment early on as he attempts to uncover her true identity, adding to the initial intrigue.

Mita Vashisht as Pinky Bua and Sonal Jha as Sumitra contribute to the film's comic exchanges, while Sunita Rajwar as Asha Devi adds to the ensemble's family dynamics.

Rajesh Dubeay as Tauji and Prateek Pachauri as Punnu Chacha help sustain the lighter stretches.

Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu as IAS Vishal brings another character into the mix, while Sushmita Mukherjee as Dadi rounds off the ensemble.

Final Verdict

Nayyi Navelli has an intriguing premise, a mythological backdrop and a first half that benefits from its comic timing. Yami Gautam Dhar lends the film a capable central presence, while Addinath M. Kothare stands out for balancing the antagonist's darker side with the affection of a husband. Unfortunately, the screenplay struggles to maintain the same energy throughout, and the familiar storytelling choices prevent the film from realizing its full potential. The message that good will ultimately prevail over evil is clear, but the journey towards that conclusion lacks the consistency and impact needed to make it memorable. What begins as a promising mix of humor, horror and mythology ends up being an uneven entertainer.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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