Ohh My Dog Review: Oscar's unwavering loyalty sets humans straight in Pankaj Tripathi's family entertainer

Plot

Set across the contrasting landscapes of Assam and Bihar, Ohh My Dog tells two parallel stories connected by one universal emotion that is unconditional love. In Assam, young Appu played by Maahi Rai is devastated when his beloved dog, Momo, mysteriously disappears. Refusing to give up, the tech-savvy boy embarks on a determined search, uncovering a grim reality along the way. At the same time in Bihar, Oscar, a fiercely loyal dog, begins his own relentless mission after his caretaker Prince vanishes without a trace, only to discover that a danger lies behind his disappearance.

Rather than intersecting, these two narratives mirror each other, highlighting how loyalty, courage and compassion often come more naturally to animals than humans. Director Amit Rai uses these stories to explore themes of family, friendship and humanity through the dogs as they become the emotional driving force of the film.

What Works

The film's greatest strength is its sincerity. Instead of relying on excessive melodrama, the director opts for a restrained and family-friendly approach that keeps the focus firmly on the emotional bond between humans and dogs. Oscar and Momo aren't treated as gimmicks or comic relief; they are integral characters whose loyalty and intelligence drive the narrative forward.

The emotional moments land well because they feel genuine. Whether it's Oscar refusing to abandon the search for Prince or Appu's determination to reunite with Momo, the film consistently reminds viewers why dogs are often called man's best friend.

Visually, the film captures the natural beauty of its settings while maintaining an intimate tone. The cinematography complements the emotional beats, and the background score supports the narrative without overpowering it.

What Doesn't Work

Despite its touching premise, Ohh My Dog struggles to maintain narrative momentum. The screenplay follows a predictable trajectory, making several key developments easy to anticipate long before they unfold. The movie suffers from a sluggish pace. At nearly two-and-a-half hours, it feels stretched; trimming it to around two hours would have made for a much sharper and more engaging watch. Certain sequences feel repetitive, and the film spends more time than necessary reinforcing emotions that have already been established.

Acting Performances

Maahi Rai delivers an impressive performance in a role that demands both innocence and emotional maturity. He convincingly portrays Appu's desperation and determination, making his character easy to root for throughout the film. His natural screen presence ensures that the emotional moments never feel forced.

Pankaj Tripathi brings his trademark warmth and understated charm to the film. His effortless performance lends credibility and emotional stability to the narrative. Even in quieter scenes, his presence elevates the material and adds gravitas to the family drama. Vijay Vid Mishra delivers a convincing performance as a morrally compromised cop who wants to protect his position but also earn easy money.

Pawan Malhotra once again proves why he remains one of the industry's most dependable performers, bringing authenticity to his character despite limited screen time. Rajesh Kumar is effective in a negative role, adding tension whenever he appears, while Geeta Agrawal Sharma leaves a strong impression as Appu's vulnerable mother. Sulakhyana Baruah is equally sincere as the compassionate teacher who supports Appu during his search.

The true stars, however, are the two canine performers. Oscar and Momo effortlessly command attention with expressive performances that make every reunion, chase feel believable. Their presence becomes the film's biggest asset.

Final Verdict

Ohh My Dog is a heartfelt family drama that celebrates the extraordinary loyalty of dogs while delivering a message about compassion and humanity. The team deserves credit for avoiding unnecessary melodrama and crafting a story that remains grounded despite tackling serious subjects.

Strong performances, particularly from Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, and the two canine stars, ensure that the film remains engaging even when the writing falters. If you're looking for an emotional family entertainer with lovable dogs at its center, Ohh My Dog is a warm, feel-good watch. Its sincerity will especially resonate with animal lovers.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: 5 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and on OTT This Week: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Ohh My Dog to Aryabhatt Ka Zero