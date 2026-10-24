Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Review: Sparsh Walia, Kunal Vaid, Sargun, Alisha, Sakshi and Tushar’s rom com blends romance with witty dialogues and twists

Plot

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar revolves around three friends, Gautam Govind Sharma (Sparsh Walia), Vedant Rawat (Kunal Vaid) and Shivi Pradhan (Sargun Kaur Luthra), who share a flat in Delhi-NCR and work at the same company. Unhappy with their professional lives and single, the trio decides to attend their school reunion in Mussoorie after learning that their respective crushes will also be present. What follows is a series of romantic encounters, unexpected complications and revelations that change their reunion plans.

While the premise is familiar, the film explores three distinct romantic tracks that lend variety to the narrative. Gautam hopes to win over Gehna Gundecha (Alisha Chopra), Vedant is interested in Simran Sandhu (Sakshi Vaidya), and Shivi is smitten with Karan Shergill (Tushar Chhibber). Their individual experiences form the crux of the story, which takes a few surprising turns in the second half and adds some unpredictability to the proceedings.

What Works

The film benefits from its breezy treatment, relatable setup and occasional laugh-out-loud moments. Luv Ranjan, Jehan Handa and Anuj Saini's dialogues are among its strongest aspects, bringing humour and energy to familiar romantic situations. Director Anuj Saini keeps the narrative accessible, while the three romantic tracks offer distinct dynamics and enough engaging moments to sustain interest.

Rochak Kohli's music complements the film's youthful appeal, with Zulmi emerging as a catchy number and Kamaal standing out for its choreography. The picturesque locations, stylish costumes and breezy editing further enhance the overall presentation. The unexpected developments in the second half also lend the story a welcome element of surprise, preventing it from becoming entirely predictable.

What Doesn't Work

Despite its entertaining moments, the film occasionally loses momentum due to certain questionable narrative choices. Some developments feel abrupt, while the emotional motivations behind a few character decisions could have been established more convincingly. Gehna's over possessiveness, in particular, needed better development to make Gautam's reaction to her behavior more impactful.

Vedant's harsh treatment of Simran is another aspect that could have benefited from a more thoughtful resolution, particularly when it comes to addressing his behavior. While these choices do not take away from every enjoyable moment, they prevent the film from achieving greater emotional depth.

Acting Performances

Sparsh Walia, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra, Alisha Chopra, Sakshi Vaidya and Tushar Chhibber deliver reasonably likeable performances that suit the film's youthful setting. The six actors bring an appealing screen presence to their respective roles, helping the romantic tracks remain engaging even when the writing falters. Some performances become slightly over-the-top in places, while the actors portraying the younger versions of Gautam and Vedant could have struck a more convincing balance.

Gobind Singh Mehta, as Vikesh, is adequate, while Rishabh Dev Singh and Ishika Jaiwani provide able support. Rajkummar Rao makes a memorable impression in his special appearance, adding a welcome burst of energy to the film.

Final Verdict

On the whole, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is a fairly entertaining romantic comedy that finds its strengths in witty dialogues, youthful performances, catchy music and a few unexpected twists. The film has enough amusing moments and breezy charm to make for an enjoyable watch. It may not reinvent the romantic comedy genre, but it delivers a handful of engaging moments for viewers looking for a lighthearted entertainer.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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