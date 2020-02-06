PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif looks chic in a blue dress for the screening of Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang

Katrina Kaif was snapped at the screening of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang and she sure made heads turn as usual. Check out the photos right here.

is rightly called the style diva and while one can definitely vouch for her fashion choices, her outings in the city always seem to get our attention for all the right reasons. Be it a random day out or some red carpet appearances, and of course, events and promotions, the actress is always at the top of her game as far as her outfit and makeup looks are concerned, and tonight, is no different.

The actress was snapped at the screening of , Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu's upcoming film Malang. The movie has sure been creating quite a buzz and well, here's some more to add to it. The actress opted for a light blue dress and paired it with white heels and a pair of hoops to go with it. Her makeup added to the entire look while she left her hair open,

Check out Katrina Kaif's photos right here:

Also present at the screening were the likes of , Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh, and others. On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for upcoming film with , Sooryavanshi and well, the photos that the team has been sharing sure have us excited much.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

