PIC: Rashmika Mandanna is all smiles and jokes she's a 'lil psycho who literally lives in the gym'

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna spends some time of her weekend in the gym. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture after gymming. Posing in black gym wear, Rashmika Mandanna captioned it as, “Hence proved that I am lil psycho who literally lives in the gym!” The star looked ecstatic as she got clicked in what seemed to be her happy place.

This is a refreshing change for the fans of the actress, as they are used to seeing their beloved star in a glamorous avatar. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna posted a cute photo of hers as she was all smiles on Instagram. The actress dazzled in an all-black outfit. The picture was captioned as, “Thank you for all your love for Pushpa.. only makes us want to work harder.. and we promise you.. Pushpa 2 will only be better and bigger!” The actress thanked the audience for the success of her recent release Pushpa: The Rise opposite Allu Arjun. She even promised that the sequel of the film will be bigger. The fans have been eagerly waiting for the second part of the film.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up to start her innings in the B-town. She has already bagged 2 high-budget Bollywood projects. The actress will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in her debut film Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is slated to hit the screens on 13 May 2022. She also has Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye in her kitty.