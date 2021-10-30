Puneeth Rajkumar Funeral: Jr NTR attends the last rites; Consoles brother Shivarajkumar as he breaks down

Kannada Powestar Puneeth Rajkumar mortal is kept at Kanteerava Studio for public viewing before cremating in the evening after his entire family members reach Bengaluru. Jr NTR flew down to Bangalore to pay his last respect to his dear friend and great soul Puneeth for the final time. He can be seen heartbroken watching Puneeth's mortal. The actor also consoled and hugged his elder brother Shivarajkumar who broke down into tears. Director Prashanth Neel can also be seen in the pics along with NTR at the last rites.

Jr NTR was one of the firsts to share that he is heartbroken after the demise of co-actor Puneeth. He tweeted, “Heartbroken! Can’t believe you have gone so soon”.

To the unversed, NTR once collaborated with the Kannada star for a song in a film titled, Chakravyuha, in 2016. The late actor also used to call Jr NTR a ‘half brother of Karnataka’ as the latter’s mom hails from Kundapura, Udipi, Karnataka.

Tollywood actors Balakrishna, Rana Daggubati, Prabhu Deva, KGF star Yash and many other celebs have attended the last rites.

Popularly known as Powerstar and Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 after suffering a massive heart attack while working out in the gym.