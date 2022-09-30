Plan A Plan B Review: Riteish Deshmukh-Tamannaah Bhatia’s film is best skipped for other plans

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Streaming On: Netflix

Rating: 1.5/5

We have all grown up watching romantic narratives about how two polar-opposite personalities fall for each other. So much so, that it now feels like an overly-done trope in cinema, where the plot has hardly any surprises or shocks to offer. And Netflix’s new offering Plan A Plan B is no exception. Starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia, the romantic comedy is a lazy tale of two adults who fight like children and it’s not cute. It does not get better when they fall for each other for no good reason.

Plan A Plan B follows the lives of Kaustabh Chougule (Riteish) a divorce attorney, and Nirali Vohra (Tamannaah) a psychologist-turned-matchmaker. When Nirali shifts into an office space right next to Kaustabh’s, things get awkward first and then they get heated. Why you may ask? Well, because their jobs do not complement each other. But, instead of being professional adults, they decide to take childish jibes at each other, which ultimately get borderline annoying. However, they do fall for each other in the most unconvincing of ways, and their happily-ever-after is achieved only through a simplistic and juvenile storyline, made possible with the crutches of exposition.

An India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Production in association with Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, Plan A Plan B is written by Rajat Aroraa. The dialogues are particularly painful, with every other line full of metaphors and similes – lines that sometimes look like they are taken straight out of a Whatsapp chat between friends. An example, “Kosty dil se romance nikalta tha. Aur kabhi kabhi dil ke thode neeche se.” You get the gist.

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia are at best, wasted potentials here. As Kaustabh and Nirali, they do not deliver not the worst performances of their careers. They are just about decent in a movie that just adds a number to their filmography. The actors fail to establish onscreen chemistry, and it seems like director Shashanka Ghosh is not even trying to do anything about it, especially after a cringe-worthy make-out scene straight out of the ‘90s.

Simply put, Plan A Plan B is best skipped for other worthwhile plans this weekend.

Plan A Plan B trailer here: