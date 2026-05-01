Raja Shivaji Movie Review: Riteish Deshmukh shoulders history with sincerity in this stirring tale of Swarajya

Plot

Raja Shivaji chronicles the rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, essayed by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh, not just as a fearless warrior, but as a visionary leader who dreamt of Swarajya (freedom), self-rule for his people. Set in the early 1600s, the film captures his relentless battle against the Mughals, the Nizams, and the Adilshahi Sultanate, all while carrying the responsibility of protecting his land, people, and identity.

Raised under the values and fierce guidance of Jijabai (Bhagyashree), Shivaji grows into a ruler who believes intelligence is greater than brute strength, ‘Shaktipeksha Yukti Shreshtha.’ The film beautifully traces his journey from a young king with a dream to the mighty Maratha warrior who reshaped history. Alongside his political struggles, the story also explores his emotional relationships with father Shahaji Raje Bhosale (Sachin Khedekar), brother Sambhaji Raje Bhosale (Abhishek Bachchan), wife Saibai (Genelia Deshmukh), and his trusted allies like Kanhoji Jedhe and Gopinath Pant.

The narrative builds steadily towards one of the most defining moments, the confrontation with Afzal Khan, where strategy triumphs over sheer power, leaving behind one of the most iconic chapters in the Maratha history.

What Works

The film’s strongest pillar is its emotional honesty. The captain of the ship, Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh, approaches Shivaji Maharaj’s story with visible respect and restraint, never allowing spectacle to overpower sentiment. The storytelling feels rooted, and that sincerity reflects in every frame.

Ajay-Atul’s background score and music elevate the emotional beats beautifully. Every time ‘Jai Bhavani’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ echo through the theatres, goosebumps are inevitable. The production design and costumes successfully transport you to the early 1600s, making the world believable and immersive.

What stands out is that while the film is centered on Shivaji Maharaj’s bravery and valour, it does not reduce others to mere supporting shadows. Characters like Shahaji Raje, Sambhaji Raje, Jijabai, Saibai, and Kanhoji Jedhe are given space to breathe, making the world richer and emotionally fuller.

The screenplay keeps you invested, and the dialogues spark a strong sense of pride and patriotism without feeling forced.

What Doesn’t

The visual effects could have been sharper. Given today’s exposure to global cinematic standards, some VFX portions feel average and occasionally pull you out of the experience.

Take a look at Raja Shivaji's trailer here:

Performances

Riteish Deshmukh as Shivaji Raje Bhosal gives one of the most powerful performances of his career. He brings restraint, intelligence, softness, and calculated strength to the role. His portrayal understands that true power often lies in silence and strategy rather than loud heroism. While the larger-than-life aura feels missing in a few scenes, perhaps only Maharaj himself could fill that space. Despite knowing it is Riteish, there are moments where you genuinely see Shivaji Maharaj.

Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Raje Bhosale is a beautiful surprise. His bond with Riteish carries warmth and emotional depth, making their sibling dynamic one of the film’s strongest emotional anchors. His character arc feels wholesome, and once again, Abhishek proves that he can disappear into any role with ease.

Sachin Khedekar as Shahaji Raje Bhosale embodies the pride and unwavering strength as a warrior and as a father. His performance reflects dignity, discipline, and emotional restraint with great impact.

Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai brings softness and warmth to the screen. She is gentle, supportive, and quietly strong, perfectly fitting the emotional balance the film requires.

Bhagyashree as Jijabai delivers immense emotional strength. She represents the spirit of the mother who shaped warriors, and her restrained yet powerful performance leaves a lasting impression.

Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan is commanding and menacing. His screen presence is powerful, and every time he appears, the tension rises instantly.

Final Verdict

If you truly want to experience this film, watch it in Marathi if you understand the language. If not, rely on subtitles because some emotions lose their depth in translation.

Certain films are not meant to be judged purely as cinema. They are meant to be felt. Raja Shivaji is one of them.

Watching this film brought back the smell of old history textbooks, the colourful illustrations of kings, and that quiet pride that filled the chest as children. They fought selflessly for generations they would never meet, for us.

The question is: Are we preserving those values today? Are we truly valuing the Swarajya they fought for?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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