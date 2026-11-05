Ramayana Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s battle of Good vs Evil is most visually stunning ventures in Indian cinema

Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, was released in theatres on November 5, 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the banners of Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Monster Mind Creations.

If you're planning to watch this epic mythological movie in theatres this week, here's our review to help you decide.

The Plot

Ramayana: Part 1 follows the parallel journeys of Prince Rama of Ayodhya and Ravana, the powerful emperor of Lanka. While Ravana rises to power through his devotion to Lord Shiva and defeats Kubera, Rama grows into a righteous warrior under the guidance of Sage Vishvamitra. After defeating the demoness Tataka, Rama wins Princess Sita's hand in marriage by lifting Lord Shiva's sacred bow.

As Rama prepares for his coronation, Queen Kaikeyi, influenced by Manthara, demands his exile for fourteen years and the coronation of her son Bharata. Accepting his father's promise, Rama leaves Ayodhya, accompanied by Sita and his brother Lakshmana. During their forest exile, Lakshmana disfigures Ravana's sister Shurpanakha after she attempts to harm Sita. Seeking revenge, she urges Ravana to take Sita away.

Ravana plots with Maricha, who disguises himself as a golden deer to lure Rama away. With Lakshmana also leaving to help Rama, Ravana disguises himself as a sage and takes Sita to Lanka. The noble demigod Jatayu attempts to rescue her but is gravely wounded by Ravana. Before passing away, Jatayu informs Rama about Sita and Ravana's direction of escape.

Overwhelmed by grief, Rama performs Jatayu's final rites and vows to rescue Sita and defeat Ravana, beginning his journey towards Lanka.

What works in Ramayana: Part 1

Ramayana: Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious and visually magnificent adaptations of the Indian epic, aided by impressive performances, grand world-building, and spectacular action sequences. The film's visuals, though occasionally sloppy, still stand out as one of the grandest portrayals in recent times, not just among epic adaptations but in Indian cinema as a whole.

One of the film's biggest strengths is its casting, with Yash emerging as a major highlight through his commanding presence as Ravana. Rather than presenting the story as merely a battle between good and evil, the film gives Yash's Ravana a more morally grey characterization. He brings immense screen presence, intensity, and complexity to the character, particularly through his portrayal of Ravana's multiple personas (ten heads), the Tandav sequence, and his transformation from an ambitious figure into someone consumed by pride and power.

Ranbir Kapoor brings dignity and grace to Prince Rama, while Sai Pallavi delivers a graceful and emotionally engaging performance as Sita. The collaboration between AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer adds an epic musical dimension, complementing the film's emotional and dramatic moments.

The film's visual grandeur is equally impressive, particularly in its depiction of Ayodhya and Lanka. The sophisticated visual effects and CGI enhance the mythical world, making the storytelling immersive and spectacular. The confrontation between Ravana and Jatayu stands out as one of the film's most memorable sequences, combining breathtaking action with genuine emotional weight.

Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in Ramayana: Part 1

Despite its grand presentation, the film occasionally struggles with its pacing. The screenplay rushes through significant events, including Rama's early life, Sita's swayamvara, and the developments leading to his exile, all of which lack the drama and emotional weight they deserve. These important moments could have benefited from more breathing room and stronger emotional development. The uneven pacing causes the overall experience to lose momentum at times.

Consequently, Rama's exile and the subsequent events in the forest do not always achieve the emotional impact they deserve. Additionally, certain dialogues lack the poetic richness and timeless grandeur traditionally associated with the Ramayana. Moreover, while Ranbir and Sai are individually impressive, there seems to be a certain lack of chemistry between the actors portraying this iconic couple.

Furthermore, despite being a near-perfect film from a visual standpoint, there are moments when the use of AI-generated visuals looks rather pithy and amateurish, which becomes particularly noticeable in an otherwise CGI-heavy movie.

The Performances

With Ramayana: Part 1, Yash emerges as the undisputed standout, delivering a magnetic performance as Ravana. He convincingly captures the character's transformation from a devoted scholar of Lord Shiva into an arrogant and formidable ruler, bringing exactly the intensity and menace the role demands.

Sai Pallavi is equally impressive as Sita, bringing elegance and resilience to the character. Her expressive portrayal, particularly during the sequence involving Ravana taking Sita away, provides some of the film's most moving moments.

Ranbir Kapoor brings a calm and dignified presence to Prince Rama, effectively portraying his righteousness and divine serenity. However, his restrained approach may not appeal to everyone expecting a more commanding heroic portrayal. Perhaps more could be expected from him in the sequel.

Ravi Dubey delivers a solid performance as Lakshmana, balancing fierce loyalty, protectiveness, and an impulsive temperament. Arun Govil lends considerable emotional weight to King Dasharatha, while Lara Dutta convincingly portrays Queen Kaikeyi's transformation. Her interaction with Rama is particularly noteworthy.

The Verdict

Despite some minor flaws, Ramayana: Part 1 succeeds as an ambitious mythological spectacle. With its impressive performances, visual brilliance, and grand presentation, the film makes for an engaging cinematic experience.

The epic introduction and the glimpse of what's to come towards the end set the stage for an even bigger sequel. Ramayana: Part 1 is definitely a worthy theatrical watch, even if just for the visuals.

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