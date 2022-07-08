Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls review: Ranveer Singh on a mission to get a rare flower for Deepika Padukone

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Bear Grylls, Karan Kapadia

Platform: Netflix

Ranveer Singh makes his digital debut with the Netflix show, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The special show sees Ranveer go on an adventure with Bear Grylls, and his purpose is simple - test his strengths and get a rare flower for the love of his life, his wife, Deepika Padukone. While the makers claim the show to be real, the actions indicate that the instances are pretty much scripted.

The show follows the template of Ranveer facing several challenges in the jungle with Grylls and how he overcomes all of them with his bravery. There are instances where he goes beyond his limits to attain the task. While it all seems fine, you aren't able to root for the actor and his stunts. Even the hardships faced by him in particular scenarios appear superficial. The closure, when he finally finds the flower, is also convenient. It's probably the issue with editing that dilutes all the impact.

The visuals are stunning, but that's the least you can expect from a jungle based reality show. The show has a surprise visit from Ranveer's friend, Karan Kapadia, who also brings in a motivational message from Deepika. The team has tried to package it as a story of a feature film where the hero goes all the way out for his love, but the narrative actually falls flat in that aspect.

Nonetheless, that's probably the template of the show and with Ranveer SIngh making his debut on digital world, there will be some takers for this series. It might also motivate some youth to go on an adventure trip. The one episode docu-adventure also speaks of values like 'not to give up', 'take up the challenge', 'you don't lose till you decide to lose'. While there isn't much to keep your interest intact for 90 minute, watch it for Ranveer Singh and his bravado. And well, it isn't difficult for Ranveer Singh to be Ranveer Singh on camera. Some of his one-liners do evoke laughter.

