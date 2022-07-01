Rashtra Kavach OM Review: Aditya Roy Kapur's well-bronzed biceps cannot carry this half-baked action thriller

Rashtra Kavach Om

Director: Kapil Verma

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj and Prachee Shah Paandya.

Release: Theatres

Rating: 1.5/5

If action, a decent story and logic work on the big screen, it usually wins over the audience who come to the theatres looking for wholesome entertainment. Rashtra Kavach OM goes all out to make an attempt at this with a mega action thriller but only stumbles and falls way too quickly even before you begin to make sense of what's happening. If there was a film this year that would stand out for one of the most abrupt beginnings, it would be Rashtra Kavach Om.

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur as Om and Rishi, his character plays one of the finest para commando soldiers in India. We get to see the actor in his usual brooding avatar as he fights bad guys single-handedly, even if he has just woken up from a coma-like situation after 2 months.

The premise of Rashtra Kavach Om revolves around a team of special investigating RAW agents whose job is to bring back a nuclear shield that a scientist once built to defend India against nuclear attacks. However, this scientist, played by Jackie Shroff, breaks his promise and these RAW agents now have to track down the traitor and bring back the shield.

With its convoluted screenplay, the writers and director make time and space for Aditya Roy Kapur to fly, fight and look stunningly handsome in extremely slow-motion shots. The trick? Every time Aditya is onscreen, slow motion, loud background music and a focus on his muscles seem to be a must. With so much focus on his smouldering looks, it would have been nice to not have a continuity error in the latter half. Despite a team of highly-trained RAW agents leading this mission, somehow it is only Om who seems to be their saviour as he comes swopping in and sends the enemies flying from one end to the other.

Director Kapil Verma indulges in Om's backstory, his medical miracle, family dynamics, government intervention and an undercover operation in such a chaotic way, that it feels like you are watching a new movie every 40 minutes. It also manages to defy logic and leaves you asking "What just happened?" way too many times.

In the climax, Sanjana Sanghi's character Kavya, voluntarily gets shot with a bullet in her shoulder and then can be seen standing perfectly next to Om as he uses heavy ammunition to fire. The film keeps shifting base from one undisclosed location to another until the climax brings all the pivotal characters to Armenia for a ridiculous bike-truck chase and a shootout.

Yes, Aditya Roy Kapur can pull off action with his lean mass look, physique and effortless moves, but even his well-bronzed biceps and abs are not enough to carry this daft action thriller. His co-star Sanjana Sanghi, also playing a para commando as Dr Kavya, dishes out some slick action moves and does it well. However, the entire cast dishes out a mediocre performance that fails to elevate the poorly-written script. Even the usually impressive Prakash Raj and Ashutosh Rana fail to hit the mark and do as much as they can with their characters.

In all, Rashtra Kavach OM is a messy and unsatisfying two-hour action film that has too many WTF moments to keep up with.

